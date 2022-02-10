New World Order: A conspiracy against Ghana and all developing countries

Opinions of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Columnist: Stephen Atta Owusu

The New World Order (NWO) is a conspiracy theory that hypothesizes a secretly emerging totalitarian world government. The conspiracy theories have a common theme about the New World Order: a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda, conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian one-world government that will replace sovereign nation-states and all-encompassing propaganda whose ideology hails the establishment of NWO as a culmination of history's progress.



Many influential historical and contemporary figures have therefore been alleged to be part of a group that operates through many front organizations to orchestrate significant political and financial events ranging through systemic crisis to pushing through controversial policies at both national and international levels as steps in an ongoing plot to achieve world domination.



A conspiracy theory is an explanation for an event or situation that involves conspiracy by sinister and powerful groups. Very often any step they take is politically motivated. This secret and the oppressive idea was enacted, about one and a half decades after the world war, precisely in 1960.



Before the early 1990s, the New World Order conspiracy was limited to two American counter-cultures before the idea hit other European cultures and recently to some Asian countries.



A lot of strategic planning by the United States concerning the New World Order began immediately after the cold war and the ideas were implemented. The decision taken shaped international relations for several decades, thus compelling the government of the United States to make dramatic policy decisions that affected all people of the world. It was during this period that almost all African countries gained their independence.



Africa was confronted with optimism and prosperity and also confronted by new developments on local, regional, and continental levels. The powerful conspiracy of the NWO was felt in Ghana six years after its establishment. In 1966 the CIA allegedly paid some soldiers to overthrow Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as Ghana's first president. That was the beginning of Ghana's economic disintegration.



They were eager to do the same to other African countries through wars, coup d’état, and also the looting of their mineral resources.



The New World Order was created by the USA but the idea caught up with Europe especially England and France. China has also joined in. What the European countries did was to deliberately and purposefully create and continue to create confusion, violence in the Sahel region of Africa where natural and mineral resources abound.



Many Western countries, especially France and England, are behind the violence in the Sahel region that has gone on for the past nine years. France, as a country, and the European Union (EU), have been involved in the conflict on a long-term basis without any solution in sight.



The reason, you will agree with me, is simple: They are more interested in the mineral and natural resources of those countries in the Sahel region. At the full watch of the EU such violence has often resulted in coup d’états. If France and the EU are eager to stop the violence from escalating why their deliberate inaction and failure to find permanent solutions to the violence which have caused the deaths of thousands of lives in Mali and Burkina Faso?



Such wild and continuous violence turned into coup d’état in Mali which later spread to Niger and Burkina Faso. You may note that all these countries are francophones. What France would gain from the confusion of these countries is immense.



The Sahel region is of strategic importance to the European Union: many migrants from the Sahel, after the violence, confusion, and coup d’états, either move to Europe or transit through it. As these migrants, mostly professionals and intellectuals leave, Africa, becomes impoverished as an intellectual vacuum is created. France and England and the entire EU pounce on anything they can swoop from the Sahel region of Africa.



Sahelian Africa, has allowed itself to be thrown into confusion. Anytime any complex problem rears its ugly head in the Sahel. France, England, and even the EU rush in to help while holding exploitative motives that will benefit them. As a result, many feel that Europe's credibility as a crisis solver is baseless and suspicious.



In order to prove how genuine they are ready and fully prepared to solve the complex problems of the Sahel region, the EU has invested money and political capital to solve pressing problems. Is this effort from Europe not for their own personal gains?



Has there been any effect of the New World Order conspiracy theory on Ghana? Yes, and this happened when the American Criminal Intelligence Agency paid a handful of military men to overthrow Ghana's first president because of his ambition to unite Africa and put it under one umbrella: the United States of Africa.



Nkrumah's ambition was to power Ghana with atomic energy. The American NWO showed intolerance for Ghana's fast development and they used the coup d’état to cripple Ghana and compel Ghana to be dependent on them instead of on the former Communist Soviet Union.



China is the first country in Asia to adopt the NWO. They have gone to Africa in their numbers to pursue their selfish ends. Ghana has the biggest number of Chinese people many of them without residence and works permits. Apart from engaging in illegal mining, the Chinese have acquired hundreds of acres of cocoa farms. Sadly enough, the government looks on helplessly while the Chinese take over cocoa production.



They have machines on the farm that break the pods to remove the seeds faster than can be done manually. What is worse, they don't sell the beans in Ghana but they process the beans and sell them to chocolate production companies abroad. What is hindering Ghana from taking action against the Chinese? The President must wise up.