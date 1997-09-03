Editorial News of Wednesday, 3 September 1997

Source: --

The Statesman says a damning letter from Tamale is questioning the nomination of the former Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji B.A. Fuseini as ambassasdor-designate. In a front page story headlined: "Ambassador-designate in big trouble", the Statesman says the letter is in an obvious reaction to an earlier 'salvo fired' from the camp of the former Regional Minister attacking the General Secretary of the NDC, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, with serious claims of nepotism, corruption and incompetence. The Statesman says in a long litany of accusatiions against the ambassador-designate, the letter questioned President Rawlings' judgement in the nomination of Alhaji Fuseini. GRI



