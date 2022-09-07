National Fitness Day: Truth and Pretense

Opinions of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Columnist: Ruth Dela Seddoh

On Saturday, 10th September 2022, our nation will observe a "National Fitness Day, under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



Firstly, it is quite important to encourage the citizenry to participate in fitness activities. After all, a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

Unfortunately, the above adage does not apply to our country in its current guise.



It is important to put this observation in the right perspective as a result of the current dire state of affairs in our country.



With unprecedented job losses, unsustainable public debt, unbearable inflation rates, galloping rate of depreciation of our currency and more, fitness, and/or the awareness of it alone is not enough to generate a fit population.

Stress, medical folks will tell you, is a major causative factor of many diseases and disorders (read high blood pressure/heart disease, obesity, diabetes etc).



There are no prizes for correctly pointing out the major cause of stress to the Ghanaian today: a lack of effective governance!



It will be interesting if the Ministry of Youth and Sports would be able to, on 10th September, tell us exactly how they have fulfilled the “Youth” part of their mandate. We already know there is not much to say, but any attempt at it, from them, would be appreciated.



We pay taxes to government to provide public services for us, the people. A government that cares about the fitness and health of its people should be able to be identified by their work:

Building of health facilities, completion of health facilities initiated by their predecessors, equipment of health facilities, a stable economy, favourable employment figures, support for citizens whose investments are in jeopardy as a result of collapsed financial institutions, ease of doing business, and many more.



The imperious dependence on Covid 19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine as causes of our economic downturn is not only preposterous but delusional with a clear attempt to mislead citizens.



It must be noted that countries, including African countries, are not suffocating under the weight of stress as we, in Ghana are. Not every country is running to the IMF and allied global institutions for bailouts as we have done and not every country’s economy has been downgraded by same.



The haste with which they move towards equalization only signifies cowardice, laziness, cuelessness, ineptitude, and -dare I say it – to borrow from Hon. Joyce Mogtari Bawah, hopeless incompetence!



It is not enough to say “everybody is suffering”; we do not pay our taxes to “everybody”. We pay our taxes to a specific entity, which govern because we voted them into power.



We demand, as a right of citizenship, that this government takes the citizenry, and the issues affecting us more seriously; as seriously as we see them deal with issues affecting the economic wellbeing of people in Government.



Give the National Fitness Day true meaning. Fix the economy. Fix and equip the hospitals. Fix the issues with second-cycle education. Fix the employment issues. Fix our roads and other collapsing infrastructure.



Do all these things to reduce the unbearable levels of stress on the common man, and “National Fitness Day” will have true meaning.