Nana-Bawumia government is going to construct a model Girls SHS at Nasuan in Yunyoo Nasuan District of the North East Region

Opinions of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Columnist: Yentik Gariba

I find the idea to construct a new SHS for the people of Nasuan in the Yunyoo/Nasuan District a very deceptive politically orchestrated gimmick being born out of the insatiable desire of the ruling NPP-Nana Addo/Bawumia led abysmal administration to cling onto power and perpetuate themselves as demigods.



With all sincerity and respect, if the president, Nana Akufo Addo, cannot pass the 2022 budget as of today, Feb 5, and his appointees can go about promising new projects without worrying about its(2022-budget) non-pasaage, and instead, have the gut and the impetus to promise people as if all was well, then this could be best defined as the highest level of political dishonesty and hypocrisy. And to me, this amounts to an attempt to underrate and insult the intellectual community of the people of the area.



I want to humble advise the Nana Akufo Addo/Bawumia led administration, that if they mean well for the people of Yunyoo, they should please cut down their expenditure and use the remaining funds to complete the uncompleted Mahama E-blocks which are dotted across the length and breadth of the country.



If the E-blocks were bad projects by now they had gone rotten! For instance, Nasuan is less than 7kilometers from Namong where his excellency former president John Mahama started building one E-block to cater for the educational needs of the area. For example, we have Namong SHS began by Mahama administration, which is incomplete.



If the government of Nana Akufo Addo is really sincere to the people and mean well for them in a covid ravaged Ghana coupled with a staggering debt stock of not less than 340billion Ghana cedis, he should humbly concentrate on completing the E-blocks in the area of Education and forget about building new SHS such as Nasuan whatever!



I wish to tell the people of Nasuan/Yunyoo District that the idea of building new SHS is totally deceptive, dishonest, and politically motivated hypocrisy, and that should not be allowed to fester nor be attached with any amount of seriousness.



The Nana Akufo Addo-led administration promised Ghanaians 88-hospitals following the outbreak of the covid pandemic in 2020 to be completed in one year. As we speak now, my brothers and sisters in Yunyoo, the sites of the projects remain a bone of contention in most jurisdictions, let alone to be completed. These unfulfilled health projects and many others like 1D1F, 1V1D, 1C1M, are enough precedences for us not to take the Nana Akufo Addo-led government seriously any longer.



If the government does not have money, cut your expenditure short! Don't force e-levy on us in the name of building new hospitals and SHS.



Enough of the deceptive policies!

Ghana yebr3!

God bless Ghana.