Nana Akufo-Addo was not built a leader

Opinions of Monday, 8 August 2022

Columnist: Lawrence Appiah Osei

“Breaking the 8 will be the last great political feat of my career; help me achieve it,” Nana Akufo-Addo.



As a political analyst, how do you understand the above statement? Nana Addo made this and other misguided statements on the anniversary of NPP’s 30 years of existence. Have you now understood what some of us said about Nana Addo, that he was not built to be a leader?



He grew up in a family of high-class politicians and he made up his mind to become a president. He actually didn’t care what it takes to become a president until he grew up and led a group of fools and vulnerable. He also didn’t know how to govern as a president until he saw that he could rule a country where many are idiots and vulnerable. In other words, he knew whatever he does, he will get these idiots, fools, and vulnerable to support and praise him.



Now back to the statement above. So all that Nana Addo is thinking in 2022, is to break the 8 in 2024? He doesn’t even think of how to make the country as better as it was in 2016.



On what basis is Nana Addo even thinking of breaking the 8 in the midst of all these difficulties in Ghana? Does he know the inflation rate in Ghana is 30%, the highest in 20 years? Does Nana Addo know that the cedi to the dollar is now GHC 9.00? Does he know that a gallon of petrol is over GHC50?



Does Nana Addo know that our public debt is now at GHC 395 billion and our debt to GDP ratio is 85%? Does he know that the government owes every sector of the economy for at least 8 months? Does he know that out of his 125 ministers, only 20 are actually working? Does Nana Addo know the Presidency is next to the Police Service for Corruption? If Nana Addo doesn’t think he is ruling some fools, idiots, and vulnerable, do you think he could have the courage to make those useless statements?



I am sure Nana Addo made those statements based on what those around him are telling him. They are telling him the fake successes of the IMF bailout. They are telling him about the fake successes of the Free SHS, 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO, One Village, One Dam, and all the failed flagship programs of his government.



Or is Nana Addo counting on the Electoral Commission and the NIA to break the 8? The bottom line is, I don’t see why a completely failed and incompetent President, who should have resigned by now, is talking about the continuity of his bogus administration unless he has put rigging machinery in motion.



What I want to say is Nana Addo was not built as a leader and can’t lead us out of the mess in Ghana. Ghanaians should tell him the truth by telling him to get us back to the 2016 era when H.E. John Mahama was the President. In John Mahama, we saw a leader, who wasn’t faultless but far better than these kangaroos who are now running the country. Nana Addo is the head of some caricatures, who are parading themselves as members of government.



If Nana Addo had not become president, a group of people in the NPP would have burnt Ghana by now. Today, we know he is just EMPTY.



Mahama reba!