NSMQ is purposely bragging but can’t solve any basic problem in our everyday lives – Kobby Kyei

Opinions of Monday, 29 November 2021

Columnist: Kwame Motion, Contributor

Ghanaian Blogger, Kobby Kyei has come out to say that he doesn’t see any benefit of the annual National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) which is organized for High Schools across Ghana.



In his opinion, the NSMQ is purposely for bragging. Noting that if we should look carefully at it, it doesn’t solve any problem in our daily lives.





He added that, we must be serious as a country.



In other words, Kobby Kyei is implying that room should be given to practicality of the knowledge of Science and Mathematics instead of the 'chew and pour' approach used by the contesting students.



He believes if the school children are rather asked to develop practical ideas that can solve National issues, it will go a long way to add value to our everyday life.



His followers on Twitter and Instagram, where he made his post joined in to praise him, saying he has a point. Many commented that it’s time the organizers of the NSMQ thought about how to create a practical aspect of the competition instead of the ‘everyday theory’ approach