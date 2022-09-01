NPP’s plot exposed in John Mahama’s marriage of convenience with NPP’s Kevin Taylor

Opinions of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Columnist: David Akrong

The NDC was once a unified Party that monitored her flanks with laser-sharp vigilance and ensured watchdog-focused intel in her structures and programs. This was once the Party whose Officers kept faith with her members, a Party whose leadership would on principle discipline and sanction any official who stepped out of line.



Those were the glory days when Probity and Accountability were held up as fundamental values important enough to be enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. The last time these principles were remembered and honored was when the NDC embarked on a Probity and Accountability Walk on November 26, 2020 to honor their Hero the late Jerry John Rawlings.



However, in recent times the NDC appears to have descended into a puzzling abyss of bizarre developments. It appears that the Party is in a self-inflicted tailspin targeted at destroying the very principles that built her foundations and fueled her rise to power. It appears that with the demise of Founder Rawlings the ugly under-belly of the NDC is now fully exposed, warts and all, and it’s not a pretty sight to behold.



Is this the once-great-and-proud NDC that we now watch putrefying and fragmenting and crumbling before our very eyes? What happened, and what is happening? Chairman Jerry Rawlings must be somersaulting in his grave!



The NDC is now a shameless moneycracy, controlled by a few fawning “privileged” individuals who surround the ex-President as he rides around the country in a bid to recapture power in order to continue his fanfare leadership and reward his minions and devotees who have been his long-time friends and co-residents in a den of debauchery better imagined than described. If one does not know this, then one has not been paying attention, the people know, and more people are getting to know!



The NDC is living in dangerous times. One more election loss and the NDC may become a has-been Party, but is anyone paying attention?



The foregoing brings me to my purpose for writing today: Mr. Kelvin Taylor, a self-confessed and well-known member of the un-patriotic and wicked NPP who has curried and found favor with an NDC that appears too lazy or too content in opposition (a betrayal of the Grassroots of the Party) to formulate and develop a credible and skilled communication strategy for herself.



Sadly, the NDC rather prefers to align with Mr. Taylor, a neophyte-journalist-now turned-political hatchet man, a man who has “Taylor-made” a role for himself as SPOILER in a complex political discipline of which he is a literal sophomore, and yet one that affords him the opportunity to live off his paymasters’ largesse in exchange for doing their bidding.



So ex-President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC now have Mr. Kelvin Taylor doing their bidding, and the NDC is living dangerously indeed!



If one thought that things couldn’t get any worse in the NDC, things indeed have got a lot worse. It’s now clear that the NDC is using Mr. Taylor as a tool to destroy or neutralize any opponents perceived to be competitors to the flagbearer-ship aspirations of ex-President John Mahama.



I would be the first to defend the right of any eligible Ghanaian to contest in any political contest in Ghana. However, what is unfolding in Ghana’s once-healthy democracy must be of grave concern to every right-thinking Ghanaian. The effort to demonize people and destroy their character and reputation on account of their being perceived or actual political opponents is as damnable as it seeks to destroy the maturation of democracy in Ghana.



Over a week ago Mr. Taylor aired a scathing attack against Dr. Kwabena Duffuor on his Loud Silence TV. I saw Mr. Taylor’s program in which he basically sought to tear to shreds the character of a highly accomplished and respected man who has given so much and continues to give so much of himself and his resources to the NDC, past and present. Cursory research will show that Dr. Duffuor’s AHOTOR Project (so aptly named) is a current example of his mission to strengthen the NDC’s Grassroots, and yet that project is curiously and unbelievably being resisted by the leadership of the NDC because they see the AHOTOR Project as eclipsing the chances of John Mahama’s continued entrenchment as the ONLY OPTION THAT THE NDC HAS TO PRESENT TO GHANA FOR PRESIDENT, a cause at which “John” (as his fawning minions have branded him) himself has failed serially.



After locating and watching the said Dr. Kwabena Duffuor interview to acquaint myself with the content, I was saddened and scandalized by the deliberate falsehoods and vile attributions that Mr. Taylor had made in his program against Dr. Duffuor, and I was nearly apoplectic to recognize the NDC’s handwriting all over Mr. Taylor’s piece.



Surely the NDC must realize that it is aiming a dagger at itself? How tragic!



Mr. Kelvin Taylor, I too have my sources with whom I’ve spoken before writing this rejoinder:



FACT: The last time Dr Kwabena Duffuor had any contact with Akufo Addo was at the burial service for the late Security Capo Captain (Rtd) Kojo Tsikata, held at the Lashibi Funeral Home



FACT: The two interacted briefly by exchanging greetings in public as all others at the function.



FACT: At the said event Dr Kwabena Duffuor, was not in cloth but in suit.



FACT: Kelvin Taylor is deliberately ignoring these facts and is spinning wicked lies about some concocted secret meeting between Dr Duffuor and President Akufo Addo, coming on the heels of a recent and similar tirade of scandalous, unfounded and defaming allegations against the respected former Minister.



FACT: Citizens with probing and discerning minds have to be questioning and wondering who will be desperate enough to be paying you for your foul-mouthed mercenary commentary; who is paying the political hireling Mr. Kelvin Taylor, the latest political hatchet man in town?



FACT: Mr. Kelvin Taylor is following the dictates of his paymasters, and consistent with his new role as a political hatchet man employing amateurish, infantile and preposterous fabrications in a deliberate but ultimately doomed attempt to smear the reputation of the highly regarded Ghanaian statesman Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and others, including His Majesty the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, himself perceived as “getting in the way” of his paymasters.



FYI, MR. KELVIN TAYLOR:



An NPP intelligence source from the Bawumia Camp in a deliberate leak to a particular group, has linked YOU to a top secret, highly sophisticated and long planned intricate plot to promote the interest of the NPP Flagbearer-hopeful Mr. Alan Kyeremanteng as against Akufo Addo's favourite Dr Bawumia.



According to the intelligence leakage-source, you are in collaboration with a group (whose details the source revealed on condition of confidentiality), has since 2018 been playing a psy-ops strategy that includes building a strong NDC-following through your defense of John Mahama on the one side whilst vehemently criticizing and exposing scandals involving Akufo Addo, Bawumia and Akufo Addo appointees and supporters on the other. Deny this and open up the Pandora’s box prematurely!



According to the source, at the last minute of the Parties Flagbearership races, You Kelvin Taylor and your Undercover Media Team, will pitch camp with Alan Kyeremanteng against John Mahama, the Alan Camp's preferred NDC Flagbearer. This will paralyze the NDC following you Kelvin Taylor has built, as you will remain and appear credible in the eyes of the NDC following, when you dump your former paymaster, John Mahama in support of Alan Kyeremanteng at the critical moment!



This therefore is the real game plan behind you and your undercover Team's unrelenting and inexplicable to the public, focus on Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who according to the intelligence source, your team has analyzed as the only person in the NDC who poses the biggest threat to an Alan Kyeremanteng bid for the Presidency.



Dr Kwabena Duffuor's Ashanti lineage, successful performance record as both Governor of the Central Bank and Minister of Finance, as well as his nationally and internationally acknowledged stature as a clean, competent untainted statesman with entrepreneurial and business successes, is a seriously analyzed subject by the NPP groups, analytical groups and camps.



One can see how the John Mahama camp including the faction within the current NDC National Executive, who though expected to remain neutral, are breaking Party rules with careless abandon from function to function and on several platforms, proving their bias in support and preference for a John Mahama candidature in a bid to prevent any scrutiny of their failed stewardship through a free and fair national executive and flagbearer elections, as the Party is even yet to open nominations in February 2023.



It appears that for now, the Kelvin Taylor Group Trojan Horse Agenda against Dr Kwabena Duffuor, is not apparent to the Mahama Camp and the generality of the NDC, as a self-inflicted poisoned warhead against the NDC and its most viable Candidate for the 2024 elections.



This is more so since the targeting of Dr Duffuor for vilification seems to be serving "perfectly" the Mahama Camp's goal of neutralizing any opposition, debate or contest that has the potential of exposing the rot and ineptitude of the current National Executive and their JM accomplices that has produced two consecutive avoidable electoral defeats both in and out of government and a likely third time loss, if same people and flagbearer remain for 2024.



Two recent consecutive polls by the Economic Intelligence Unit of UK and other recent objective and scientific research-based polls indicate that NDC without doubt is the most likely Party to form the next government but categorically states that the data does not support that happening with John Mahama as Candidate. Meaning the NDC will win with another candidate and not its 2016 and 2020 Candidate. This obviously is in sharp contrast with the various fake pro-Mahama propaganda polls crafted and posted by the likes of Mr. Kelvin Taylor (by the way, when and where did you study probability and statistics, and research tools?) without any credible published scientific methodologies.



CLOSING: My advice to you, Mr. Kelvin Taylor (take it or leave it at your own peril): Bear in mind that your current employment (vocation or avocation?) as a hireling hatchet man to destroy decent citizens’ reputations in order to neutralize and/or diminish their value as political alternatives to your paymasters is a criminal offence that is LEGALLY ACTIONABLE IN A COURT OF LAW! Even in the USA where you are in hiding (in any event, why hide, when everything that you’re doing is legal and above-board?), research the American SPEECH Law, and recognize that you’re treading on very thin ice.

So how is the Accra office given to you by your paymasters doing? Draw your conclusions as you may.