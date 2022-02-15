NPP’s desperation to pass the E-Levy bill, tells everyone there is a hidden agenda

Opinions of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

“Power is the ability to impose your will on the other people regardless of their desire”- A Reisner. According to the author, the possession of power implies the ability to impose your will regardless of the feelings, desires, and abilities of other people. I agree with Reisner.



The NPP’s government definition of the E-Levy as the only remedy that will bring thousands of jobs to the unemployed broadened all the bad roads throughout Ghana and transformed Ghana into Dubai.



Does this make sense for the fraudulent E-Levy bill to be passed by parliament? I don’t understand why do authorities have such blatant cruelty to their people without showing any love?



The Ghanaian government hasn’t only humiliated but also deprived the common people of everything in the past five years, so why by force imposing of E-Levy if the people aren’t interested?



It's no secret that intimidation and oppression have been introduced by the NPP government as a means to silence anyone not supporting or interested in this NPP government, it, therefore, makes sense to assume that members of the “Fix The Country Movement,” are on the government’s radar.



The NPP government pretends to be very tough but the arrest of Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor, accused of threatening to stage a coup against the government if the E-Levy is passed by Parliament has revealed that the activities of the “Fix The Country Movement,” have tormented the president, Nana Akufo Addo.



It has long been known that Nana Akufo Addo doesn’t care much about the well-being of the common citizens, yet many doubt that however, the dictatorship strategy he has adopted to silence his critics are enough to warn every intelligent Ghanaian to be extra careful in that country.



People shouldn’t think Ghana is safe, what is happening today in that country will fully grow to become something terrible because the people supporting this sick government will increase the power of Nana Akufo Addo to do more evil.



I am sure no one has forgotten it is the same Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who stood against taxes, declared the NDC government corrupt, and promised the public’s purse, is the same person that has ignored the protest of the common people and tries to impose an unwanted E-Levy on them.



The will be a time Nana Akufo Addo will know that the people against his government that he oppressed and incarcerated were those that he should have listened to improve his leadership.



The future of the NPP government is very bleak and it's possible that after losing the 2024 elections, they could be on the opposition's seat for over a decade.