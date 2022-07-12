Opinions of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Ghana and Malaysia became independent in the same year 1957. At the time, Ghana was comparatively much more developed than Malaysia: it had a bigger pool of educated manpower and it had greater financial reserves. In 1961, Dr. Mahathir, former Prime Minister of Malaysia, visited Ghana on a parliamentary delegation, and spent three weeks in the country and based in Winneba.



According to him, Ghana was still ahead of Malaysia in socio-economic terms. In 1993 during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Cyprus, he was asked by a Ghanaian to explain what it was that had enabled his country to outstrip Ghana so dramatically. His reply was simple. Malaysia’s rise, he said was the result of three factors: political stability, hard work and good management.



In Luke chapter 10 verses 38 to 41, Mary the sister of Martha sat at the feet of Jesus and listened to what He said, while Martha was distracted by all the preparations to be made. Martha complained to Jesus, “Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help!



“Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “You are worried and upset about many things, but only one thing is needed. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her”. Similarly, while NDC governments worked hard to execute the Better Ghana agenda to stem the tide and catch up with countries like Malaysia, the NPP is busy doing things to erode the gains made, but what they don’t know is that the NDC has chosen what is good, and will never be taken away from them.



Ghanaians have carried both water and alcohol, and are in a position to tell which is weightier. NPP, never again!