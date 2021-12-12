NPP directives to presidential aspirants being disregarded

Opinions of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Columnist: Raymond Ablorh

As soon as the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s leadership issued the Party's directive against mounting of presidential aspirants' campaigns billboards, posters, banners and wearing of T'Shirts, etc. ahead of and at their National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, some supporters of Dr Muhamadu Bawumia openly posted on Facebook that they shall not be intimidated hence they shall wear his T'Shirts to the event.



To them, a directive is a form of intimidation which, they shall not succumb to.



It isn't clear if Dr Bawumia endorses that, but, his campaign billboards are seen in parts of the country which, suggests he may be aware.



Other aspirants too have their campaign billboards mounted in various parts of the country. Leading in that regard, is the Agric Minister who claimed he saw donkeys smuggling Ghana's Planting for Food and Jobs fertilisers to neighbouring countries.



Abayaefa Karbo, Boaben Asamoah and John Boadu are reportedly organising party communicators for Bawumia across the country. Intel says communicators shall be paid ghs1000 per month to communicate for the Vice President.



In the Northern and Upper Regions, Karbo is organising party people to be transported to Kumasi. They shall come to the event venue with Bawumia's Tshirts. This is to create the impression that he has great following up there.



What preparations are Alan's campaigners also making since it's obvious the party directives aren't being and shall not be adhered to by Bawumia's team, and the Party's executives are working for him?



"It isn't just enough to be competent, have unifying power to lead his party and be more trustworthy nationwide. Alan and his campaigners must fight hard like Nana Akufo-Addo fought to secure his place in party leadership," a party delegate informed me in a private conversation.