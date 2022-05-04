NPP delegates in Sunyani East elect new constituency executives by popular acclamation

Opinions of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Columnist: K Peprah

The 1,335 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sunyani East Constituency have unanimously elected new constituency executives to lead the party in Election 2024.



The delegates made up of 1,275 polling station executives in the constituency elected the new executives by popular acclamation.



According to Mr. Yaw Agyei Sarkodie, the Chairman of the Sunyani East Constituency Elections Committee, 17 aspirants picked and filed nomination forms, but two of them were disqualified.



In an interview with newsmen, Mr. Sarkodie said two of the aspirants stepped down while two others did not turn up for the elections held in Sunyani.



The newly elected executives comprise Mr. Bartholomew N. Incoom, constituency chairman, Mr. Ebenezer Opoku, first Vice Chairman, Mr. Francis Osei Mensah, second Vice-chairman, Mr. Christian Gyabaah-Yeboah, secretary, and Mr. Ebenezer Oteng, assistant secretary.



Others include Mr. Evans Kwame Kyere, organiser, Mr. Mohammed Ibn Ahmed, youth organiser, Madam Evelyn Botwe, women organiser, Veronica Tuffour Berko, treasurer, and Salia Moro, Nasara coordinator.



After a short swearing-in ceremony, the newly elected constituency executives appointed seven other loyal members to support their operations.



They include Abubakari Yakubu, Communications Officer, Amandu Adams, Deputy Nasara Coordinator, Isaac Kwabena Mensah, Deputy Organizer, Harriet Frimpong, Deputy Youth Organizer, John Nketsiah, Elections Officer, Salamatu Abulai, Deputy Women Organizer and Joseph Appiah Mensah, Financial Secretary.



On behalf of the executives, Mr. Incoom, the Constituency Chairman thanked the delegates for the confidence they had reposed in them and pledged to work hard for the party to retain the parliamentary seat and add more votes to the presidential ballot in Election 2024.



He indicated though the government had performed creditably, the next general election remained crucial to the NPP and asked every member or supporter of the party to come on board for intensified electioneering.



Mr. Incoom cautioned the party against complacency, saying “Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East and the government in particular has achieved a lot and provided us with a solid campaign message”.



“It is therefore imperative for us to go down to the grassroots and highlight these achievements to the masses so that any attempt by the NDC to make the party unpopular in the eyes of the electorate would not succeed,” Mr. Incoom stated.