NDP – Notes on illegal transportation of guns to Ghana

Opinions of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Columnist: Dr. Edward K. Poku,Contributor

Barely a week has passed since I sent an article to the platforms “Ghanaweb” and “Modernghana”, emphasising the necessity for gun control measures in Ghana.



I suggested that guns should be taken away from would-be assassins, by requesting all gun-holders to deposit their weapons to the nearest police stations.



In light of increasing violent deaths by criminals, one would have thought that this would be the first action of the government. But those who are known to practice the culture of silence have done nothing.



I reiterated that all motorbike rides on our roads should be temporarily banned.



Now, it was reported on Ghanaweb on 19th June 2021 that there was a plot to illegally ship hundreds of guns to Ghana. These guns were to be shipped into the country by some known individuals.



I bet, the culture of silence will set in. There will be no reaction from our government.



What our leaders are interested in, is to fly in a state of the art plane to a 39-year-old President of France to probably take instructions from him about the ECO currency.



We saw it on our television screens – pomp and glory in the midst of poverty and distress.



The introduction of the ECO is now scheduled to be discussed when both presidents,

a) President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and



b) President Macron



have ended their respective terms of presidency. What happens is for the cats.



Brilliant, “do-nothing” President Akufo-Addo.



His piece a “joy-ride” to Paris, ladies and gentlemen.



God Bless the Blackman. Glory to Prof. Lumumba.