NDC's shameless theft of Dr. Sam Ankrah’s campaign slogan

Opinions of Friday, 14 July 2023

Columnist: Justice Togbor

In the realm of politics, originality, and decency are qualities that should be upheld, respected, and rewarded. However, recent events have exposed the shameless and audacious act of plagiarism committed by the NDC presidential campaign of John Dramani Mahama.



This act of theft involves the outright appropriation of the standout campaign slogan: "Second Independence - Enough is Enough", of Dr. Sam Ankrah, an Independent Candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections.



The NDC's brazen attempt to steal Dr. Ankrah's slogan not only lacks originality but also undermines the principles of fairness and decency that should be central to political discourse.



The Stolen Slogan



Dr. Ankrah's campaign slogan, "Second Independence - Enough is Enough," carries significant weight and resonates deeply with Ghanaians. It emphasizes the unfortunate reality that Ghana squandered the precious opportunity of its initial independence from colonial rule on 6th March 1957 due to decades of bad leadership.



The slogan encapsulates the urgent need for a second independence to liberate the country from the clutches of incompetence and corruption that have hindered its progress.



Shocked and Alarmed



Imagine the shock and alarm I experienced when I discovered that the NDC, a party that has ruled Ghana alongside the NPP since the dawn of democratic dispensation, shamelessly appropriated Dr. Ankrah's campaign slogan. They have, rather embarrassingly, presented it as "Second Independence and Liberation."



How can a party responsible for Ghana's governance failures claim to offer a second independence? The audacity of such a move is not only a betrayal of originality but also a mockery of the intelligence and discernment of Ghanaian citizens.



The Power of Social Media Audit



Through painstaking efforts and a thorough social media audit, I discovered that Dr. Ankrah's campaign had been using the slogan and sharing meticulously designed campaign posters on his platforms long before John Mahama even confirmed his candidacy.



This revelation exposes the calculated nature of the NDC's actions, as they attempted to hijack a slogan that had already become synonymous with Dr. Ankrah's campaign. It is evident that while Dr. Ankrah was earnestly preparing to serve the people of Ghana, Mr. Mahama is playing hanky-panky with the electorate, unsure of his own political message.



Ghanaians Need True Independence



Ghanaian citizens deserve political leaders who are honest, original, and genuinely committed to their welfare. Plagiarism in politics reflects a lack of respect for the electorate and a disregard for the values that should guide public service. The NDC's blatant theft of Dr. Ankrah's campaign slogan exposes their lack of creativity and moral integrity.



Ghanaians yearn for independence from both the NDC and the NPP, the parties that have held sway over the nation's governance for decades. Instead of claiming a second independence, Ghanaians need a well-deserved break from the mismanagement and self-serving agendas of these parties.



Conclusion



Plagiarism has no place in Ghana's political landscape, and the NDC's appropriation of Dr. Sam Ankrah's campaign slogan is a disheartening display of their lack of originality and integrity. Ghanaians must not overlook this act of theft as they consider their choices in the crucial 2024 elections.



The future of Ghana lies in the hands of leaders who value authenticity, honesty, and the originality of ideas.



Let us reject the politics of deceit and embrace visionary leaders like Dr. Ankrah, who are committed to the true liberation and progress of our beloved nation.