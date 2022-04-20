NDC needs to pay attention to the 'EIU report' or forget about 2024

Opinions of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Columnist: Dela Coffie

Oh Yeah, it's only the NDC that can save its "soul," and rightly so, the rank and file need to pay attention to the data from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), or prepare for the party's political funeral in 2024.



In the latest of its country report on Ghana, released on April 13, 2022, the UK based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has forecasted the likelihood of the NDC winning the 2024 presidential election but not with Mahama as a candidate.



The (EIU) report said they expect the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate;



“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change.



The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections, but not with Mahama,” the EIU said.



Well, I've been trumpeting this same argument for a while now. Indeed, I've done a comparative analysis of the 2016 and 2020 elections and provided data, analysis and numbers to support this position, and even tied in the changing demographics of both sides of the political spectrum.



Of course, I've been hoping that the NDC is able to consider these two tangentially-related but essentially separate issues of doing away with Mahama and then bringing on board a new face for election 2024. Both are important. People say that Mahama remains the most viable option for the NDC in 2024, but really, is he?



As I have said many times before, a cursory perusal of the ever-changing political demographics running rampant through the times would indicate just how advantageous it is for the NDC to get a new leader for the 2024 elections.



To put it in context, the demographics, numbers, analysis and indicators don’t favour Mahama. The man simply can't cross the 50% plus margin in any future elections after his electoral misfortunes in the last two outings. In actual fact, I can see his voting base slipping to his core 44% by the next election looking at his dwindling fortunes in his home region and the entire northern sector.



This is the reality, and even the most ardent of Mahama supporters know this for a fact, but then, they’ll not say it because they don’t want to be ostracised.



The NDC needs a candidate who can win both 2024 and 2028. A return of John Mahama will potentially or technically mean sacrificing 2028 elections because he's just gunning for one term.



As things stand, the paltry 30% of votes put together from the 9 out of the 16 regions considered to be NDC's stronghold in the last elections needs to be worked on with a new candidate, and with a clear assurance, of winning the other well-populated regions that Mahama was unable to win in 2016 and 2020.



You can pretty much guarantee that a new candidate will not only unite the party but allow for the injection of new synergy which, potentially could mend the current cracks in the party.



More importantly, a fresh leadership would signal that the NDC has moved into more mature politics again.



We are now well past the time for cautious half measures - the NDC needs to shelve its consistent failure to offer an inspiring alternative going into 2024 - The party's fetish for political self-immolation ought to stop. At all costs, the NDC needs to settle on a pragmatic leader and a voice, and then establish a position as being at the very heart and standing for what is best about Ghana.



No matter who you're in the party, be it activist, delegate, sympathiser, sycophant or a praise singer, we need to collectively speak out in the strongest terms demanding change at the very top. We need to do all we can to persuade everyone within the rank and file to get over “blind unquestioning loyalty” and settle on a leader who will displace a possible Bawumia candidature in 2024.



The message that the NDC can do better with a new leadership has to be delivered.



Let's get it.