NDC in perfect collusion with Serwaa Broni to smear Akufo-Addo to enhance their chances of winning election 2024

Opinions of Monday, 25 April 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

The proud son of Kumawu/Asiampa, Rockson Adofo, after thoughtful consideration, has decided to wade into the never-ending ongoing hullabaloo about that Ghanaian lady called Serwaah Broni. There has been a lot of hype around her alleged intimate friendship, sexual of course, with His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.





Is it of any much importance to concern most Ghanaians, let alone, a whole political party and her members of parliament, if President Nana Akufo-Addo had ever bedded Serwaah Broni? If he had, or still does, what is its relevance or criminality to you and me, as citizens of Ghana?



Is there any law in Ghana, be it traditional or constitutional, barring Ghanaian married men, or to be precise, presidents, from having girlfriends, or concubines, or even marrying a second wife? The last time I held a telephone conversation with my senior brother in Canada, he raised the issue of morality to condemn the president, if indeed, he had had an affair with Serwaah Broni.



I did not hesitate to shoot his view bordering on accusatory immorality down.



Had the president spent state money on her as allegedly done by former president John Dramani Mahama on his numerous slay queens, for example, Miss Tracey Boakye and Mzbel? If Nana Akufo-Addo had spent his personal money, if at all he had, but no state money, on Serwaah Broni, what has it got to do with me, or you?





Does the bible not admonish us in Matthew 7:5 thus, “Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye”? The beam implied here is “a fault that is greater in yourself than in the person you are finding fault with.”





As long as the president, even if he had had sexual intimacy with Serwaah Broni, had not spent State money on her but on his own, who are we as Ghanaian males to condemn him when we are always over women and following them like male goats hence the Ghanaian market flooded with sexual enhancing bitters?



My main motive behind this publication is to query the overzealousness of the NDC hierarchy and their parliamentarians in this Serwaah Broni issue to the point of taking steps towards eventually impeaching His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Are they mad? Who are the NDC kidding, if not themselves?





Do they think I, Rockson Adofo, and other discerning Ghanaians have forgotten how they used one imaginary Madame Giselle Yazji, a supposed Lebanese woman, to fool Ghanaians to make former President John Agyekum Kufour and the NPP government unpopular at some point to wrestle power from the NPP?





They accused President Kufour of having twin children with the woman and continued to misinform the nation as such, almost every day. In the end, they could not bring the woman to Ghana, citing flimsy excuses that President Kufour had put in secret measures to kill her if she came to Ghana. They spewed all sorts of balderdash to convince Ghanaians that President Kufour has twin white children.



Finally, the NDC Central Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has come out boldly to tell Ghanaians that all that the NDC said about President Kufour in relation to Madame Giselle Yazji was false. It was mere propaganda cooked by their leaders as a strategy to make the president and the NPP unpopular in order to win the election in 2008 which indeed, succeeded.





Are they not doing the same with this nonsense about Serwaah Broni, an alleged Ghanaian bisexual residing in Canada to make President Akufo-Addo and the NPP unpopular to obtain the same results as they did with President Kufour in 2008?



The only effect the allegation by Serwaah Broni can have on President Akufo-Addo if it were true, is his wife giving him headaches as does many a Ghanaian woman becoming aware of her husband or boyfriend going out with another lady. Period!





The NDC's involvement and a keen interest in this Serwaah Broni case exponentially cast doubt on the credibility of the whole story.





Serwaah Broni is a blackmailer and a gold digger.



The NDC, as incompetent, clueless, and myopic as they are with governance, still desires to rule Ghana, coming to power riding on the back of stupid propaganda and false stories like that of Serwaah Broni’s.



Come out with policies and programs to win the support of the masses but not smearing as you are strategically better at.



I shall be on the case of the NDC from today forward until I see a new face as their leader who will chastise their stupid infatuation with propaganda to give it a facelift worthy of a political party ready to govern Ghana.





Bring Dr. Kwabena Duffour who believes in policies and programs to win the heart, souls,s, and minds of the Ghanaian electorate but not corrupt John Dramani Mahama who rather relies on lies churned out by people like Kevin Taylor, Serwaah Broni, etc. to win the affection of Ghanaians.





I shall be back stronger than today’s to condemn those giving currency to the falsehoods in perpetration by Serwaah Broni, for their parochial interests.





Ghanaians, please don’t forget the NDC agenda of “No Contribution, No Chop” (NCNC) for election 2024! Their top brass is coming to care for themselves, they have said hence their NCNC. If you are not among their top brass, and again, cannot contribute financially immensely, towards their 2024 campaign, you had better think properly as a human being before entrusting your hopes to John Mahama’s NDC