NDC Congress: Amendment Committee to illegally remove branches from voting

Opinions of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Columnist: Maxwell Okamafo Addo

Ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) election in December, strong indications have emerged that a crisis looms as there are moves by the Constitutional Amendment Committee to smuggle in obnoxious laws and remove delegates at the Branch level from voting in the presidential elections in the party.



Article 42 G of the party's constitution talks about presidential elections in the party, and who is eligible to vote.



"Branch executives are elected and co-opted. Constituency, Regional and National. Executives Elected and Co-opted. Founding members. Ministers and others."



By this, they want to expunge the branch executives from it, all in an attempt to pave way for Former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party for the 4th time.



Ever since Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a leading member of the party's name popped up in the flagbearship race, it's been sleepless nights for those who don't want the competition.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's name has become popular at the grassroots level currently and he has managed to close the gap at the grassroots level with his self-help public finance project.



A project that is bringing hope to the various branches and constituencies and making them self-reliant, financially.



According to sources, the planned action which is not known to members of the committee will ridicule the party and defeat the purpose for which the provision was made in the first instance, just as questions are asked about why he embarked on this 'unwarranted exercise.'



The move is to ensure that the ward statutory officials of the party are excluded from certain party nomination processes at the state level, which will definitely put the party in a bad light, and therefore should be discouraged.



It was gathered that the move to remove the statutory delegate officials of the party at the ward level for no reason of theirs will jeopardize the confidence of the party faithful at the grassroots and deplete the fortune of the party at the next general elections in 2024.



The source noted that some members of the party who have vowed to resist the move said that it is a constitutional breach and is an evil agenda against the grassroots.



The source said that the objective of having the delegates at the wards and the grassroots to integrate the people and give power back to the people has been defeated with the planned action.



On the planned amendment, the source said, “the party must be people-centered to make any reasonable impact in the coming elections since the expansion of the party statutory delegates to the ward level was to achieve the objective of bringing the party closer to the grass root.



"An attempt of this nature will therefore be a nullity since it will not meet the stipulated constitutional positions. Let's stop this dirty politics. The words of Pluto. The punishment of wise men who refuse to take part in the affairs of the government is to live under the government of the unwise men.”



Let the NDC hear this loud and clear, that opposition does not start and end with losing or winning elections. Let the game begin unless the NDC is still paying for its sins of the past.