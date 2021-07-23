My eye affects my heart!

Opinions of Friday, 23 July 2021

Columnist: Kakra Baiden

Mine eye affecteth mine heart because of all the daughters of my city. - Lamentations 3:51



Your heart refers to your internal makeup: your spirit, will, mind, and emotions. Faith is a product of the Spirit. Both faith and unbelief can be provoked by sight. When Jesus died and was resurrected, Thomas only believed when he saw Him.



What you see also has an effect on your emotions. For example, you would experience fear if you were to see a snake in your bedroom. Why would you be afraid? Because your eye affects your heart.



Your will can also be influenced by sight. For instance, when you expose your eyes to pornography, it can influence you to commit adultery and fornication. The mind is the centre of command and it makes decisions. Your decisions are influenced by what you see. If you will remember, Eve decided to eat of the forbidden tree because it looked good to eat. The result was chaos, as we know it today.



Because your eye influences your heart, it is important to consciously filter the images you allow to affect your heart. You must shield your eyes from negative things like pornography, certain types of movies, books, and places that project negative images. Job said, “I made a covenant with mine eyes; why then should I think upon a maid?” (Job 31:1). We must constantly expose our eyes to wholesome things like the Scriptures!



