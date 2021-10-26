My articles against Akufo-Addo was to put him on the right track but Ghanaians think I hate him

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

“Spare the rod and spoil the child,” is exactly what many Ghanaian writers and journalists did to put our president in a very bad position today.



Unless you are not a sincere person, not a good Christian or Muslim, you’ll agree with me that Akufo Addo’s government is a total failure. The NPP government has destroyed Ghana beyond remedy and it will take over ten years to bring that country back to life.



The assassination of the Ghanaian journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, changed the landscape of Ghana’s journalism to the extent that till today, many are scared to write against the Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo but I am not, whether I live in Ghana or not.



Since the majority of Ghanaians hate the truth and aren’t ready to change even though our interests lie in Ghana becoming a great country politically and economically, writers criticizing the president were constantly under attack.



What is the significance of appointing ministers who actually don’t know what to do? They only represent their posts as the minister for this and that but none has any idea of what to do. That’s what has caused the failure of the NPP government because of the incompetence of the leader.



Like many writers, I am neither a political analyst nor a soothsayer; however, I realized earlier that the NPP government is drifting the country into an economic disaster.



That’s when I started writing against the president, revealing all his corruptible activities, including the printing of high denomination currencies into an already troubled economy.



The idea is to let our president realize his mistakes to change things going bad in the country but I quickly observed how stubborn, arrogant, and disrespectful Nana Akufo Addo is.



He has certain hate embedded in him from childhood about Kwame Nkrumah and he allowed that also to ruin his leadership.



This is a president who has abandoned all projects left uncompleted by the former government, even though he couldn’t live to that standard by building one-tenth of what has been left in the bush to rot, yet he wants his party to continue after 2024. Does Nana Akufo Addo think Ghanaians are stupid?



When I wrote this article “Akufo Addo had thought being President in Ghana is very easy,” for ModernGhana news on October 21, 2019, I had insults from those that thought I hate Akufo Addo but that wasn’t the case. If you love your country and things are not going right, you need to do something about it. Now have those people seen how bad Ghana is today?



My part as a writer is to put out the problems destroying our country. I will never forget when wrote a special article humbly requesting the Minister of Information, Oppong Kojo-Nkrumah to ask the president to take over the abandoned projects.



Nothing positive came out of it, today, it appears that Nana Akufo Addo is the worst Ghanaian leader ever to step on the political scene to destroy our country with his chronic corruption and divide the people with his extreme hate and nepotism.



The NPP government shouldn’t even dream of winning the 2024 elections whether Jean Mensah is still there or not. She mustn't think she has the authority to repeat this fraud.



If in 2020, she did commit such a political fraud with impunity and escaped with her life, she must think of her precious life and avoid such a mistake again because the youth, the hungry, and the unemployed are extremely angry with her.