Mr President, prioritise enforcement of noise control laws to save Ghanaians from the tyranny of noise disturbance

Opinions of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Columnist: William K Asiedu

The inundation of our cities and towns by excessive noisemaking despite the many laws aimed at controlling the menace reinforces the perception that there is no purpose to our law-making.



Apart from the relatively few enclaves of the affluent, our communities are noisy cauldrons. Ghanaians have to endure constant abuse of their rights to quiet and peaceful existence because of the unrestrained, incessant, and excessive noisemaking of places of worship, street-side preachers, transport hubs, open-air nightclubs, drinking bars, mobile vendors, self-styled communication centres, and shop keepers.



The situation is exacerbated by resorting to the use of powerful public address systems to send their messages across without a care as to how others are affected.



The impunity is entrenched because of the relegation of the responsibility of controlling noisemaking by the Police Service, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Local Assemblies.



Except for the Accra and Kumasi Metropolitan Assemblies which are occasionally reported to be taking action to curb the noise menace, none of the other Assemblies and agencies has made the news for enforcing the laws on noise making.



It is puzzling why the Executive and Legislature remain indifferent to the continuing failure of the noise-control institutions to enforce the elaborate provisions on noise- control in the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), the Environmental Protection Act, 1994 (Act 490), and the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).



Similarly, it is difficult to appreciate why after incubating the Bye-laws on Abatement of Noise for the Local Assemblies, the Local Government Ministry and Service should be unconcerned about the renegation of the noise-control responsibilities of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



It is also strange that Members of Parliament and Chief Executives of the Assemblies cannot be bothered about the subjection of the communities to intolerable noise levels for years on end.



The many write-ups and features in the print and electronic media about the dangers of excessive noisemaking have not elicited any response from officialdom. Not even the World Health Organisation's warning that noise can kill, has had that effect.



I am almost tempted to share the pessimism of an Environmental Health officer that nothing can come out of further writing on the subject but we cannot afford to lose hope that this seemingly intractable problem can be successfully tackled by purposeful leadership.



What is required, after all the institutions have failed, is for the President as the ultimate authority, to assume responsibility and prioritize the fundamental need of the people to be protected from the ravages of the menace of noisemaking.



He should be concerned about the plight of the aged, infirm, and students who have to prepare for their future.



Without his direct intervention, no Ministry or state institution would be moved to shake out the inertia that has descended on the noise-control institutions.



His experience with the lethargic delivery of the MMDAs which contributed to the recent flooding of parts of the country should goad him to assert his authority and offer the much-needed leadership on this issue.



The effects of the phenomenon may be insidious but that is why we should take prompt measures to prevent it from causing further harm to the mental and physical health of the populace.



Taking resolute action now and for all time will reduce our susceptibility to conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, hearing impairment, mental confusion, learning difficulties, tinnitus, stress, sleep disorders, learning difficulties, and foetal distress.



A new regime of enforcement under the eagle eye of the Monitoring Team at the Presidency will bring a sense of seriousness to the efforts at getting rid of the noise menace.



Under the new dispensation, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would determinedly control the intensity, levels, and quality of noise in the environment.



The Agency will also prevent the siting of noisy facilities in residential areas and noise disturbance from industries and entertainment facilities will be lessened.



The service of warnings and notices on persons or facilities which breach the noise levels set by the EPA will serve as effective deterrence as breaches will be attended to with sanctions.



The Police would play a crucial role in ensuring an environment of quietude and tranquility by responding to complaints of noise disturbance and taking on those who do not have written permission to publicly make noise during stated periods of the night.



A proactive Police will effect the arrest and prosecution of those who wantonly create noise to annoy, disturb or insult others.



Getting the MMDAs to enforce Bye-laws on the Abatement of Noise and the noise offending sections of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), would make a lot of difference in the maintenance of livable communities.



Operators of nightclubs, restaurants, drinking bars and other entertainment facilities would limit their noisemaking to their premises. There will be minimal noise at wakes and parties. Worship hours will be solemn and decorous.



Generally, managers of religious, commercial, educational, industrial, and entertainment facilities will be careful not to publicly create noisy situations as breaches of the Bye-laws would be punished.



A Presidential address to the nation on the subject which will highlight the directions to the sector Ministries and institutional heads will help set the tone for a robust enforcement regime.