Opinions of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Columnist: Tetteh Akunnor

There have been murmuring of a military presence in Somanya. Since I had not seen them, I decided not to believe in mere 'rumours'.



On my rounds today, alas!!! I met a Battalion of soldiers. They were armed to the teeth. They in two vehicles in front of a shop at Ogome, a suburb of Somanya. Nearby, a group of people believed to be electricians were busily climbing on to electric poles and others were fixing what I believe would be prepaid meters.



What shocked me to the core was not the machine guns and ammunitions that the soldiers carried, but rather the taped canes, known in our local parlance as ketem kpa, that they glarefully displayed.



You could see that they are battle ready to unleash the calamitous pain that the cane will emit on any citizen that dared to challenge them.



I believed that was what they unleashed on the youth who took photographs of them. This youth sustained severe bruises on his body. In fact, I wished I had captured the march of the battalion but I had a playback of the cries of the youth in my mind so I decided not to, to save my back from such agonising pain.



I do not know whether we are in the Jungle where the military wields the power to play judge and punisher on criminals, based on their whims and caprices.



In any case, what happened to the parliamentary order to get the soldiers out of town? Is it that, maybe, just maybe, Hon. Nitiwul and the president do not give a hoot about parliament and the people of Klo?



And wait a minute, do we have a representative in parliament for that matter or are we at war and our Parliamentarian bundled up and his mouth taped in order to ensure his silence? Or he is shouting but his voice cannot be heard?



For now though, I am enjoying my prepaid meter. And for what I have experienced so far (all things being equal), it maybe better than a postpaid. But it is still early days yet. The following months would be very interesting!!