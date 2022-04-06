Menzgold customers to withdraw cooperation in the Nam1 case

Opinions of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Columnist: Frederick Forson

I bring you greetings but greetings with a heavier heart that 179 victims of Menzgold Customers have died leaving behind orphans whilst some are down with stroke, heart attacks, diabetes, etc; others have gone totally blind, some went into a coma since 2018 and are still in that condition, many marriages are

broken and some men rendered by -force impotency not able to render their marital obligations, others pushed into terminal gulleys orgasmic conditions; all because of the continuous locked up investment in MenzGold.



The problem is exacerbated by the incessant, deliberate and man-made adjournment of the criminal case led by your outfit. This is causing more havoc and has worsened our woes, especially in the lives of these poor customers in these tough economic times and our hope of getting justice is becoming bleak by the day



We shall withdraw our cooperation and may be compelled to write to the court to expunge our data from the ongoing criminal trial of Mr Nana Appiah Mensah (a.k.a Nam1) If the prosecution continues to exhibit this dog in the manger and lackadaisical attitude towards Nam1's trial.



At the last court date, on Monday 4th April 2022, the state Prosecution representing the Attorney General in Mr Nana Appiah Mensah (aka Nam1) case asked for more time again: saying "Oliver twist asked for more" and so the Court granted it. At the last count, this is about the 23rd time the case has seen adjournment since Nam1 was arraigned before the court on 12th July 2019.



As customers whose data are being used for this prosecution and whose members are going to serve as principal prosecution witnesses in this case, we have observed with keen interest the ongoing trial and have come to the conclusion that perhaps the government is not bothered to see the MenzGold Customers dying and the action of the prosecution is giving credence to our suspicion.



We don't think Attorney General and /or state prosecution can be said to be doing an investigation in perpetuity whilst we continue to bury our customers every weekend.



We are by this letter serving notice that we are not happy with the snail pace, the pretentious manner in which the prosecution is going about the Nam1 case, and the hurried adjournments being witnessed. If the AG fails to heed our call and give us audience, customers may be compelled to ask the court to delete our data from their records and shall not cooperate with the Nam1 prosecution case anymore.



Mr Attorney General, in August 2019, we submitted a petition to your office in which we called for a suspension of the criminal prosecution and to resort to civil remedy to seek redress where a tripartite committee involving Parliament and leadership of customers or their representatives could be set up so that we can devise workable means of retrieving and paying the customers but upon several follow- ups we were not heeded to.



It is our opinion that the criminal prosecution after 3 years at this embryonic stage should be clear to you and everyone that there is no hope..we urge you to heed our call for civil remedy now.



Our petition to Parliament(which has the form and nature of similar one done for DKM customers in 2016) which has culminated in a private member's motion in Parliament should attract your interest and cooperation since it is aimed at ensuring that the victims of MenzGold are paid.



We believe retrieving our locked-up investment and payment can be done using other constitutional means such as the suggestion above.