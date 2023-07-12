Mental health education in pre-tertiary schools in Ghana: the role of mindful mandate advocacy and others

Opinions of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Columnist: Perez Ewoenam Aklasu

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines mental health as “a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”



It also states that “mental health is not just the absence of mental disorder.” Overall, it indicates a positive and dynamic aspect of health – the emotional and mental capabilities of an individual.



Mental health, one of the highly overlooked facets of healthcare in various societies, is fundamental to the total well-being of an individual. In the developing nation like Ghana, there has been increasing conscientiousness about mental health, yet a significant gap still exists in integrating mental health education into pre-tertiary school curricula. The need to educate youngsters about mental health is paramount and should not be underserved.



Mental health and mental illness



Mental health and mental illness are two terms that are often used interchangeably, but they are not the same thing. Mental Health refers to the level of psychological well-being or an absence of mental illness. It is a state of well-being in which the individual realizes their own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively, and is able to make a contribution to their community.



On the other hand, mental illness, also called mental health disorder, refers to a wide range of mental health conditions or disorders that affect your mood, thinking and behavior. Examples of mental illnesses are depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addictive behaviors.



In simpler terms, mental health is about wellness rather than illness. While mental illness is characterized by alterations in thinking, mood, or behavior associated with distress or impaired functioning. Everyone has some level of mental health, good or poor, but not everyone has a mental illness.



Some common mental health issues among the youth in Ghana include depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. The Ghanaian culture, poverty, and societal pressures have been identified as major triggers of these problems. Trauma is also a significant contributor, often stemming from issues such as child labor and abuse, and can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder.



Additionally, the stigma and lack of understanding about mental health conditions further exacerbate these problems among the Ghanaian youth.



The significance



The importance of mental health education should not be underestimated, particularly at the pre-tertiary level when children are in their formative years. It is a critical stage where moulding their understanding about mental health can significantly influence their attitudes and beliefs about mental illnesses.



Mental health education in pre-tertiary schools in Ghana brings several benefits to the students, their families, and the broader community. Mental health education in the pre-tertiary schools can promote understanding and empathy.

Mental health education equips students with the basic understanding of mental health and mental illnesses. This knowledge fosters empathy towards those who suffer from mental health issues, reducing stigma and discrimination.



It enhances promotion of healthy coping mechanisms. Students are often faced with stress and anxiety due to various factors including academic pressure, peer relationships, family issues which can breed mental health problems if not appropriately handled. A robust mental health education program can equip students with the skills to identify signs of anxiety and stress in themselves and others, and to cope in a healthy way.



It also teaches the students preventive approach. Children who understand mental health are more likely to seek assistance at the beginning of mental health issues rather than waiting until the problem gets serious. These early interventions make a substantial difference to students’ long-term health outcomes.



Mental health education helps to build support network. Educating students about mental health implies the creation of a support network within the school environment. An informed student can provide peer support, understanding, and encouragement to a friend who may be dealing with mental health issues.



However, the incorporation of mental health education in Ghana’s pre-tertiary schools faces several challenges including lack of resources, qualified professionals, societal and cultural misconceptions about mental health. These hurdles need to be addressed through government intervention, teacher training, advocacy, and partnership with mental health organizations.



Activities of Mindful Mandate Advocacy (MMA)



Mindful Mandate Advocacy (MMA), an up-and-coming mental health-focused non-profit organisation, contributes significantly to mental health advocacy in educational institutions via its various activities. Their contributions span:



Educational activities and awareness-building: MMA orchestrates

interactive activities to enhance mental health awareness, advance healthy

mental habits and debunk misconceptions linked to mental disorders.



Counselling and assistance: Counseling services for students grappling

with mental health concerns are provided by the MMA, along with guiding

students on coping with stress, anxiety and similar issues.



Intervention and support assistance: MMA is paramount in early recognition and intervention, offering necessary support for at-risk students and giving specialist referrals when required.



There are also other activities which both MMA and other mental health-based

non-profits can pursue to foster societal understanding and respect for mental

health issues. These include:



Advocating policies: into school curriculums is a crucial task these NGOs can undertake, ensuring mental health is treated with identical concern as physical health.



Research and strategy development: Mental health issues common among

students can be studied by these NGOs, with the aim to develop effectual

strategies tackling these issues.



Peer support program establishment: Programs in which students are

trained to aid their peers undergoing mental health difficulties can be set

up by these NGOs.



Crisis handling: During major mental health crises, such as suicidal

tendencies, NGOs can provide urgent support and resources.



Community outreach: These NGOs can collaborate with local communities to create supportive environments for students struggling with mental health issues.



Promoting inclusive surroundings: Pushing for more inclusive and supportive schools for students enduring mental health issues can be

championed by these NGOs, allowing for their overall development and wellness.



To sum it up, integrating mental health education within the pre-tertiary educational system in Ghana is a crucial step in cultivating a society that is both empathetic to and informed about mental health. This approach has the power to transform societal views on mental health and enhance the wellbeing of succeeding generations.



The sooner we implement mental health education, the higher our chances of constructing a society that is mentally healthy.