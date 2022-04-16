Meet the 'lucky' boy living with 4 of his ancestral generation

Opinions of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Columnist: Mumuni Yunus

Have you ever missed the experience of nestling in the bosom of your grandparents; and of all the pampering you received from them? Or, perhaps, are you one of the many unlucky folks who wasn't born or, at least, didn't grow up to meet their grandparents?



Knowing one's immediate grandparents and, sometimes, living through one's childhood with grandparents who, especially on the continent of Africa, are imbued with immeasurable love could be such a special feeling; a feeling that many a child never get to enjoy given the life expectancy in these parts of the world.



Few are lucky enough to have lived through their childhood amidst the warm smiles and tender embraces of their immediate grandparents, though, admittedly, just a handful of these grow up into full-fledged adults with their grandparents still walking this transient earth.



Against all the odds, however, there are people with great serendipity in that sphere of life, which is the case of a very fortunate lad right here in Nyanshegu, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana; a tender youth who has found joy in greater store, by growing up amongst four generations of his ancestral lineage. Wonderful, right?



Well, the unpredictability of life remains on its course. Thus, whilst others try to maximize their longevity on earth through healthy habits or lifestyles, long life has proven to be a blessing that comes naturally to some families.



Abdul Haqq Abdul Rafiq is a six-year-old happy-go-lucky boy who is carrying some measure of enviable grace, having seen four generations of his maternal lineage. His mother, Sahadatu Issah is daughter to Safiatu Issah who is daughter to Mma Tan'bila who, in turn, is daughter to Mpa'a Fuseina, all of whom still live to this day.



Consequently, the boy knows his mother, his grandmother, his great grandmother and his great-great-grandmother. To rephrase it for the family tree specialists, Abdul Haqq is the grandson of Mpa'a Fuseina's granddaughter's daughter. Unbelievable! Isn't it?



Well if you ever wondered what your great grandmother or great-great-grandmother looked like, or if ever you wallowed in the pain of not knowing the same, think of someone, young Abdul Haqq, who not only knows what they look like but also gets to spend time with them whenever he has some to spare.



Who knows, maybe, his children too, in the future, might grow to surpass this seemingly unbreakable record of his by seeing five of their maternal or even paternal lineage. Long life, indeed, seek it as you might, is a blessing that is exclusive to some families.