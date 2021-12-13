Mbappe to Madrid, should it happen?

Opinions of Monday, 13 December 2021

Columnist: Joseph Walter

After the departure of Messi, the only piece of News exciting some football fans is rumors that Kylian Mbappe migght be going to Laliga. Crazy Right? Well, while some may question why People are excited about this when it’s not even their rival club, Barca who’s bidding for the player but the Los Blancos!, my simple answer to this is as a laliga fan is not because Mbappe will be a Barca or Real Madrid player but because His status will boost the image of Laliga once more.



Alfredo di stéfano , Laliga and Real Madrid great



For a great period in football history, Laliga has been known to be the epicenter of all world’s greatest Players.



From the Alfredo Di Stefanos, the Eusebios, Luis Suarez (I), Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo Nazario, Diego Maradona up to the generations of Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez (II) Laliga has been the Hub for any History’s great to ever step on the pitch.





However, looking at the LaLiga from the past 2 to 3 seasons much can be said otherwise when it comes to stars. After the departures of Xavi, Iniesta, Ronaldo and Neymar, the status Quo of Laliga downed a bit and it was only anchored by the fact that the greatest player of all time (GOAT) was hanging in there.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi opted for Ligue 1 too and that became a last straw and a huge cry for help to land a new “Face of Laliga”.



Laliga Stars



With respect to world class stars already in the League like Iñaki Williams, Luis Suarez, Jan Oblak, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Gerard Pique, Frenkie De Jong and others, it’s very difficult to point out at one player in Laliga as someone who can sell out and draw audience from Non-Laliga fans.



A few years back even Serie-A, Premier League, Bundesliga or any other league one can mention used to turn off their League channels just to see Messi and Ronaldo Go toe to toe. In many occasions we have witnessed people refuse to watch their teams play just to see whether it was Team BBC or Team MSN going to carry the day. This is the kind of impact that Laliga had on other Leagues and it’s evident when the 2012 Official World Eleven Only Featured Players from Laliga.





Messi and Ronaldo



Yes Ronaldo is gone and there can only be one Lionel Messi and it’s time to move on from these players but I believe Laliga should start looking for fresh faces and Mbappe is one of the persons who can take Laliga back to it’s glory days.

I for one as a Strong Laliga fan believe that Mbappe playing in this league is going to be a major boost as the lad has shown that he’s ready to take on the reigns left by the past superstars. Mbappe possesses everything needed for a superstar and he coming to Laliga will mean carrying with him his admirers and sympathizers. Not only that, if Madrid got him, it will be a wake up call to Barca as a club to invest more and try to match their rivals and that makes the league competitive. Not forgetting Atletico Madrid,Sevilla and the likes .





Fans



Yes! Almost 70% of the football populace (lovers) want the Mbappe transfer to happen. I want him to come regardless of who buys him. This will not only lift the bar of competition but it will also help boost the Audience revenue that the League has slowly been losing over the past years.



Will Madrid’s signing of Mbappe be a cheat to their rival club Barcelona??