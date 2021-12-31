Manasseh’s silence over Pastor Otabil’s involvement in Capital Bank Saga goes international: As Ace Journalist Kevin Tailor amplifies Mashoud Bawa’s four years prediction

Opinions of Friday, 31 December 2021

Columnist: Mashoud Bawa

It would be recalled that, I published an article on Friday, November 2018 headlined “Add Manasseh to Otabil, ICGC Suit”.



In that article, I said if Manasseh knew nothing about the whereabouts of the GHC810 million that got missing leading to the collapse of the bank he would have written to exonerate himself due to the public outcry about his silence on the subject matter as it relates to his Godfather Mensah Otabil.



Preacher Dr. Mensah Otabil, his International Central Gospel Church which Manasseh is said to be a member and 15 other shareholders and directors of the defunct Capital Bank were sued over the collapse of the bank in 2017. The Plaintiffs Messrs Vish Ashiagbor and Eric Nana Nipa were from PricewaterCoopers. I saw it important to call for Manasseh’s addition to the suit but that did not materialise though.



Is it not funny that somebody like Manasseh who has gained popularity for catching alleged thieves in Ghana as presumed by the likes of Counsellor Daniel Fenyi has now become toothless in his own abode? Christ have mercy on us. Does this not expose Manasseh’s biases and hatred against Jospong who has created so many jobs for the Ghanaian youth? How come Manasseh who has been fighting for a non-existent GHC48 million from Zoomlion which the Auditor General disallowed and surcharged in 2020 which a court of competent jurisdiction (the Supreme Court) made clear that the Auditor General could not surcharge the company failed to fight his own father and church for a whopping GHC810 million which just disappeared from the hands of his church leader who was Chairman of the bank?



Zoomlion had done cleaning and fumigation jobs under contract before it was paid but for God sake in what circumstances did the GHC810 disappear under the nose of your church leader and why will a prolific writer like you choose to ignore it amidst several calls on you to comment on the saga? Hypocrite you are. You are not fighting for the good of society but for the good of your stomach and self-esteem.



Now, International Ace Journalist Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor has waded into this same question I asked four years ago making it an intentional question and not just a Ghanaian problem. Manasseh, your silence is deafening. The way you have excess energy to fly like a vampire to create malicious stories about Jospong, Zoomlion, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and our sitting presidents only to regret later, you could just use a quarter of that energy to unearth the details to save all of us the stress of asking questions anymore.



Taylor wondered in this quote “2021 is almost over and Manasseh Azure has still not spoken about MENSAH OTABIL’S banking fraud. Credibility is thrown to the fake nkonfem. When you get paid to lie about nkofem your criminal pastor will expose you”.



Taylor is right, we have to think his direction, could it be that Pastor Otabil knows about you taking money and destroying people such as H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Dag Heward Mills, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and his conglomerate and Roland Agambire among others and will expose you if you dare tell the story about the vanishing GHC810 million or indeed it is the fear of God that you have failed to touch HIS anointed? Remember that Dr. Heward Mills is also a man of God so let the rules of natural justice play fairly.



Talking about natural justice, the principle demands that you deal with people fairly and that which is just. Do you know that you have failed to write even one sentence in your so-call journalistic works to say Zoomlion upon their bad deeds (as you will prefer) has done one good thing and deserve to be commended? The God who is watching you over Otabil is equally watching you over your wickedness against Jospong and that which you did against Dr. Heward Mills and especially Roland Agambire and the many youths who have no jobs today because of the collapse of his business.



Again, there are comments often running on social media that you do not have the balls to handle criticisms and that resulted in your blocking everybody who shares contrary views about your writings, how can you be so cheap Manasseh? You have even gone the extra to insult and humiliate elderly people unjustifiably including statesmen like former President John Mahama, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the republic and Mrs. Charlotte Osei former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission among others. You have severally acknowledged Mahama’s tolerance as a credit but why have you decided to block people who disagree with you? Are you better than those who tolerate you? Oh no stop this childishness my brother.



To conclude I have known you to be a bitter person so full of yourself so peoples’ successes you see as an annihilation to your empty pride and that is the reason why you hate successful businesses from Ghana. Your hatred for Heward Mills stems from the fact that you see him as growing so well and competing with your father Dr. Otabil that is why you have chosen to destroy him but note that you are not God and cannot destroy what God has put in place. The hatred will eat you up before you find out.



Tell everybody what Jospong has done to you to warrant such bitterness and wicked hatred against him.



I will be back.