Mahama, the champion of technical and vocational education

Opinions of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Technical and vocational education are simply the difference between theoretical knowledge and practical skills.



Individuals who acquire technical and vocational training are able to develop capacity and analytical skills that drive local economies through several interventions such as setting up businesses and creating employment for the teeming unemployed youth.



After reading my series regarding JM's legacy on tertiary education in Ghana, a very good friend of mine, Mr. Joe Adjei commented as follows:

"JM the incomparable one. He is the chief strategist and the only transformational leader implementing key strategical human developmental systems for the smooth and rapid development of the nation."



I agree with Joe.



President Mahama's achievements in the education sector cuts across all levels. Under the Skills Development Fund, during his tenure as president, more than Ghc150 million in grants was provided to 510 grantees made up of institutions, businesses and associations to develop skills and promote technical and vocational training.



Some of the beneficiaries are the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, University of Ghana, Ghana Technology University College, Kumasi Technical University, Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research, KNUST Jewelry Design and Technology Centre, University of Cape Coast Department of Vocational and Technical Education, Progressive Electronic Technicians Association, National Association of Garages, Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, Ghana Rice and Inter-professional Body; and the Ghana Association of Electrical Contractors.



In 2015, grants totaling Ghc65 million were awarded to cover an estimated 100 private sector firms.



Also, in line with the Mahama Administration to bring standardization to the informal TVET sector, the Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), rolled out a programme to assess and certify informal artisans. The first phase certified electricians through collaboration with the Energy Commission.