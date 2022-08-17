Mahama's infrastructure in the health sector is matchless in the history of Ghana

Opinions of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

In his quest to put people first in the health sector, Mahama's Government pumped billions of Ghana cedis into the provision of modern hospitals and the upgrading of facilities for speedy and quality healthcare delivery. The Mahama-led Government undertook many major hospital projects which could deliver about 6,000 new hospital beds to facilitate access to improved quality healthcare, something unprecedented in the history of the Republic of Ghana.



In line with this, President Mahama addressed the healthcare needs of Ghanaians in an aggressive manner.



About US$ 2 billion was invested in the provision of modern hospitals and the upgrading of facilities to ensure quality healthcare delivery.



This was premised on his belief that the health of our people is our wealth, therefore, infrastructure, equipment, and personnel needs representing access, quality, and affordability, all received urgent attention under his tenure as president of the Republic.



He built two brand new Teaching Hospitals: the 617-bed University of Ghana Teaching Hospital and the second phase of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Expansion Project of 400 beds to make it an 800-bed facility, following the provision of 400 beds under the first phase of the project.



Three institutional hospitals: 500-bed Military Hospital Project in Kumasi, 104-bed Police Hospital in Accra, and 130-bed Maritime Hospital in Tema were constructed.



Also, four Regional Hospitals, namely: the 420-bed Ridge Hospital Expansion Project in Accra, 250-bed Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua in Kumasi, 295-bed Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, and the 160-bed Upper West Regional Hospital were built.



Furthermore, seven District Hospitals each with a capacity of 120-beds at Dodowa, Fomena, Kumawu, and Abetifi, among others were completed. There are other six District Hospitals with 60-bed capacity at Tepa, Nkawkwa, Konongo, Salaga, Twifo Praso, 100-bed Madina Hospital, and 120-bed Bekwai Hospital.



Dozens of Polyclinics, scores of Health Centres, and thousands of CHPS Compounds were done. Some were at various stages of construction when he left office.



These include the completion of Polyclinics in the then Brong Ahafo Region at Nkrankwanta, Wamfie, Kwatire, Techimantia, and Bomaa.



Work started on 15 more Polyclinics. They comprise ten Polyclinics at Besease, Gomoa Dawurampong, Biriwa, Etsii Sunkwa, Esikuma, Gyemera, Agona Duakwa, Bimpong Akunfude, Ekumfi Naakwa, Twifo Atimokwa, and Gomoa Potsin, all in the Central Region.



Five 30-bed Polyclinics were also started at Adentan, Ashaiman, Bortianor, Oduman, and Sege, all in the Greater Accra Region.



There are more, 18 Health Centres were completed at Amasaman, Duffor, Pokukrom, New Jejeti, Paakro, Gwollu, Funsi, Sang, Northern Buipe, Manso Nkwanta, Abuakwa, Mase Sosekpe, Kedzi, Adamso, Kayoro, Timode, Bonsu Nkwanta, and Dadieso.



In the case of CHPS Compounds, out of 2,948 functional CHPS zones, 1,260 were completed and another 1,600 were at varying stages of completion.



Besides, the completion of the Eye Care Centre at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital by President John Dramani Mahama made it possible to offer enhanced specialist eye care to the people of Kumasi and the surrounding areas. There are more! Stay tuned!