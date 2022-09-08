Mahama's desalination water project was the first in West Africa

Opinions of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Desalination is a technique for turning seawater into safe potable drinking water.



Even though water is one of the most abundant resources on earth, it is a scarce commodity in many developing countries worldwide. This is so because close to 97.5% of the water in the world is salty oceans. Only 2.5% of freshwater comprising lakes, rivers, groundwater, etc. is available to meet the needs of humans and animals.



According to a report by the UNEP, most of the world’s population lives in countries with insufficient freshwater resources. And this is the reason why some advanced countries are using technology to convert seawater to minimise potable drinking water deficiencies.



Research has also proven that the consumption rate of water doubles every 20 years which exceeds two times the rate of population growth, making water shortages and unreliable quality of water significant hindrances to the sustainable development of society.



President Mahama had a plan of using desalination technology to provide safe drinking water for our coastal communities; and, therefore, piloted the Teshie-Nungua Desalination Water Project which was the first of its kind in West Africa.



The project currently supplies 13.2 million gallons of water a day to about half a million people in the following areas -- Teshie, Nungua, the Teshie Military Barracks, Batsoona, Sakumono, and parts of La-Dadekotopan.



Isn't President Mahama amazing?