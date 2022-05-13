Mahama's contribution to the water sector in Ghana

Opinions of Friday, 13 May 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

I respect President Mahama very much as a leader and love him a great deal as a person; and it's worth every moment I would spend whining about his qualities and achievements. He has written his name indelibly in the pages of the history of the great; and I have no intention to break my vow to support him in good times and in bad times.



His government embarked on massive expansion of water works which included the US$273 million Kpong water works supplying 40 million gallons of water a day to areas including Adenta, Madina, Kwabenya, Ashongman; North, East and West Legon, Ashaley Botwe, Haatso, Asofan, Dome and many others. Also worth mentioning is the 16.5 million Euro Kpong Intake Rehabilitation Project to increase supply to Accra -Tema Metropolitan Area. Communities benefiting from the project include Dodowa, Ningo, Prampram and the Akuapem Ridge.



Of another significant importance is the installation of equipment at a cost of 56.5 million Euros for the production of 9 million gallons of water per day, this included the construction of four reservoirs at Adukrom, Dodowa, Atimpoku and Akorley as well as a 92km transmission pipelines for 70 communities in both the Greater Accra and the Eastern Regions.



There are also dozens of other water projects at various stages of completion around the country before he left office which will add 30 million gallons of water a day to the existing stock. These are the Wa Water Project, the Nsawam Water Supply Project, the Kwahu Ridge, Konongo and Kumawu Water Supply Projects. Beneficiary communities include Wa Metropolitan Area, University for Development Studies Campus, Jamgoasi, Kog, Guo, Pase, Dorimon, Boro, Chaira, Siriyiri, Bamaho, Bole, Kolong and Kperisi.



Others include Medie, Ntoaso No. 1 and 2, Owuraku, Hebron, Adoagyiri, Abene, Abetifi, Asakraka, Aduamua, Bepong, Bokuruwa, Tafo, Mpraeso, Nkwatia, Nteso, Obo, Obomeng, Pepease, Kotosu, Asempanaye, Nkwakwa, Hweehwee, Akwasiho and Suminakese.



All these water projects cannot be acknowledged without mentioning additional works on the Kumasi Water Supply Project, the Asante Mampong Water Supply Project, the Akim Oda-Akwatia-Winneba Water Supply Project and the five towns (Anyinam, Kibi, Osenase, Apedwa and Kwabeng) Water Supply Project.



Also worth mentioning is the Damanko-Kpassa Water Supply Project which serves about 60,000 people in 13 communities in the Nkwanta North District of the Volta Region; the Four Constituencies Water Supply Project designed to serve 150 communities in Central Tongu, North Tongu, Adaklu, Anyigbe, Ho West and Ho East with a total population of over a quarter of a million.



Before President Mahama exited office, these massive works in the water sector gave Ghana a total water coverage of 76%, which was the second highest in Sub-Saharan Africa.



H.E. John Dramani Mahama remains the lifeline of Ghana's development. There's no argument about this.