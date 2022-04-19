Mahama's big push, an opportunity Ghanaians missed

Opinions of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

My late grandmother, Nana Yaa Abuakwaa of Akyem Kade will say, “The kind of test we have gone through this year is the College type which is nowhere near that of Standard Seven.” Standard Seven Examination, is the equivalent of Middle School Certificate Examination which is now the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



In support of Nana Abuakwaa's statement, I want to posit that the kind of test Ghanaians are faced with now is the post-graduate type which is nowhere near that of college examination. As I write, standard of living has become so unbearable, and I'm afraid this is where the bad news comes in. Everything is coming to us as a nation in waves as if we are sitting at an intersection of ill luck and misfortune.



Things are getting real bad, real quick. We seem to be trapped in a hellscape, and this is a sign. Perhaps a warning. A promise of more to come. Who whispered 2 more for Nana? Please let me sit my somewhere oo, I don't want any trouble.



The economy is biting hard. Really hard. Spooky, almost. Citizens are blinking tears of desperation and destitution while Nana and Bawumia appear to be like Louis Vuitton handbags in a Chinese market. They are incredibly becoming as famous as sin.



Ghanaians are too bruised for drama and theatrics, that is why I laughed at some portions of the EIU prediction on the 2024 elections in Ghana. There is the need for someone with heft and grit to intervene. The real dream: John Dramani Mahama.



His 10 billion US dollars accelerated infrastructural plan, the Big Push would have created about 400,000 jobs a year, in both the private and public sectors, dualise major roads, complete the remainder of the 200 Community Day Senior High Schools, finish all the hospital projects that have been left abandoned and construct bridges to open up the country.



There are more: establish farmers mechanisation centres with tractors, combine harvesters and other farming inputs for farmers to use and pay only after harvesting their crops, boost skills development to create quality jobs, support enterprise development and growth to create jobs; and build adaptable local economic strategies and systems that will support stability in people’s lives and promote a healthy social cohesion.



These are some of the things Ghanaians missed some two years ago. But, 2020, is far behind him, and I believe he wants to keep it that way. He is a strong person with moxie. He did it in 2012 within less than 6 months, and he will do it again. He can do it. No matter what it takes. I can see something new in him. Determination. Hope. Resolve. There should be no ifs, ands or buts. End of story.