Opinions of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Columnist: Dela Coffie

Mahama offers nothing other than slogans and blatant boosterism

Former President John Dramani Mahama Former President John Dramani Mahama

Okay, just a few thoughts folks, is Ghana really at the crossroad?

Is it? This sounds pretty depressing to me.

I certainly haven't noticed the smell of the crossroad but clearly, former President John Mahama has seen the signs.

He also says the next NDC administration will cancel the E-Levy policy being implemented by the current regime.

Fundamentally, the notion of canceling the E-Levy is actually a good one or would be if it were sincere.

However, it appears this is all a ruse to place Mahama in a pole position to lead the NDC to another disastrous outing at the expense of other more competent aspirants.

Well, anybody daft enough to think that Mahama would ever deliver anything which required detailed plans and long-term commitment deserves an ass-kicking. The man offers nothing other than slogans and blatant boosterism in place of real work and commitment. He is just a crowd pleaser and self-publicist who will tell an audience what they wish to hear.

So, instead of the NDC lurching from crisis to crisis with Mahama, let's elevate Dr Kwabena Duffuor on top of our economic discourse for him to make a compelling case in furtherance of the return of the NDC in 2024 - Duffuor’s clarity on economic policy will restore trust in NDC.

I shall return

