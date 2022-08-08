Mahama demonstrated his pacesetting prowess at the tertiary education level

Opinions of Monday, 8 August 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

According to the World Bank, governments are increasingly understanding that the entire educational system – from early childhood through tertiary education – must reflect the new social and economic needs of the global knowledge economy, which increasingly demands a better-trained, more skilled, and adaptable workforce.



Therefore, countries all over the world have undertaken a major restructuring of their tertiary education systems to enhance their reach and effectiveness. However, progress has been uneven. All countries engaging in strategic reforms of their tertiary sectors benefit from ensuring that their national strategies and policies prioritize equitable access, improved learning and skills development, efficient retention, and considerations of the employment and education outcomes sought by graduates and the labour market.



Peter Drucker, considered by many to be the father of modern management, said, “Management is doing things right, but leadership is doing the right things”.



And I think H.E. John Dramani Mahama exhibited leadership by doing the right things.



Following the replacement of trainee allowances with the Student Loan Trust Fund, 2,884 students received a total of GHC2.7 million from the Fund during his tenure as president.



Further support to the reforms was the €19 million Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) programme aimed at consolidating teacher training education.



The Government of President Mahama also started the process for the establishment of an open university to help absorb the large demand for tertiary education in Ghana.



A draft bill for the establishment of the National Research Fund was prepared for stakeholders' consultation and review.



The Mahama-led Government embarked on a radical programme aimed at rebranding Technical Education to make it more attractive to the youth. This programme occupied a strategic place within President Mahama's transformation agenda which was focused on driving employment and worth-creation. This strategy informed his vision to transform our Polytechnics into Technical Universities.