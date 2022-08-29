Mahama bridged housing deficit

Opinions of Monday, 29 August 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The twin urbanization challenge of population and housing is becoming frustrating. The housing deficit is in excess of 1.2 million, and according to the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Ghana needs a whopping 85,000 housing units annually.



It was to address this housing deficit that Mahama's Government invested heavily in that area. An aggressive affordable housing programme was rolled out to provide more Ghanaian families in the lower to middle income with decent homes.



The projects undertaken were:

The Affordable Housing Project at Saglemi in the Ningo-Pampram District of the Greater Accra Region to construct 5,000 housing units. The first 1,500 housing units were ready for occupancy before he left office, while the remaining were in a near-completion state.



The Saglemi Project plan was to keep rolling over the original $200m for the project each time one project is completed. The project was to cover various parts of the country.



Under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, Messrs Sethi Realty Limited allocated 96 acres of land at Kpone for the construction of 5,000 affordable housing units branded Nyame Dua Estates. The first phase of 240 housing units comprising 2 and 3-bedroom house types were completed.



Under the Keta Sea Defence Resettlement Housing Scheme, 618 out of 836 housing units representing 74% were completed at Adzido, Kedzi, and Vodza to house persons affected by the Keta Sea Defence project.



The Adenta Regeneration Project (SHC Gardens), involved the construction of 72 housing units for middle-income households. Works on the regeneration projects at Lartebiokorshie, Kaneshie, Kanda, and North Effiakuma were at various stages of construction.



Completion of the Asokore-Mampong, Koforidua, Tamale, and Wa housing projects were almost done.



There was also the Tema Community 1, Site 3 Housing Project which involved the construction of eight blocks of 8-storey flats of two and three-bedroom apartments. The first phase of four blocks of flats containing sixty-four 2-bedroom apartments were completed. The second phase was about to start when he left office.



There were more, the Community 22 Housing Project also involved the construction of twelve blocks of fifty-six apartments in Tema.



Additionally, the Terrace Housing (CSR Project) which has seven blocks of terrace houses containing twenty-eight apartments at Community 23 in Tema were constructed. This was to resettle squatters who were displaced by the construction of the link road from the Community 24 Site to the Accra-Tema Motorway. The first twelve apartments were completed.