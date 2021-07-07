MMDCEs appointment will determine Bawumia, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Dan Botwe's future political progress

Opinions of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Columnist: Kofi Ampong

It is an undisputable fact that NPP's failure to get clear majority seats in Parliament was partly due to the sabotage from MMDCEs against some of the NPP Parliamentary Candidates before and during the 2020 election.



Why did these MMDCEs behave with such impunity?



1. The Local Government Minister was not competent and her deputies took advantage to do their own things.



2. The Chief of Staff, Frema Opare was in bed with most of the MMDCEs to get contracts so she was also protecting them.



3. Some of the MPs were perceived to be associated with Alan Kyeremateng so such MPs when sabotaged was normal to those who claimed to be in Akufo-Addo's camp.



4. Some of the MMDCEs got their appointments through chiefs and some powerful individuals and therefore had no regard for their MPs.



5. Some of the MMDCEs got their appointments through bribery and were being protected by those corrupt officials.



Another major reason for not securing a clear majority of seats was the infamous disqualifications with the aim of protecting their favorites. Galamsey was another factor but that is likely to bite us in 2024 as well.



One would have expected the Akufo-Addo led NPP Government to learn lessons from the above but it appears that they are repeating the same mistakes and yet be expecting different results in 2024 perhaps through miracle.



Dan Botwe who had been a general secretary in NPP some time ago and most people have confidence in him as one individual who loves NPP and always draws the President attention to critical matters that would affect the progress of the government is now the chairperson of the National Vetting Committee for the appointment of the MMDCEs.



What everyone is expecting from him is that where there is NPP MP he will make sure that that MP's nominee is appointed as the MMDCE. In a few instances where some chiefs will be putting pressure to get their favorites appointed, it is expected that Hon.



Dan Botwe will seek audience with the President and advised him that Mr. President yielding to the chiefs interest to appoint their favorites against the wish of our own MPs will amount to complete sabotage against the MPs and at the end, it is the Party and the Government that suffers.



The second reason is that having decided to appoint the MPs nominees failing to do it across board will be unfair and unjust to the affected MPs. Thirdly such MPs may not stay in Parliament to support Government businesses particularly getting to the next election where NDC will start giving us a tough time in Parliament.



Hon. Majority Leader should know that he was asked to be on the committee because of the interest of the MPs which is obviously the interest in disguise of the Government and break the 8 we have been preaching.



Hon. Majority Leader should know that his effort and influence will be more appreciated in the instances where MPs nominees are being fought against. Where things are normal credit cannot be given to anybody.



He is therefore expected to seek an audience with the President to advise against anything that will affect the Party as we prepare for another tough election in 2024. The grassroots must be solid and united.



To H.E. Vice President Bawumia, in the first place, no amount of words can convince any MP whose nominee is not appointed as MMDCE to support your bid. Secondly, someone who wants to lead the party is expected to have a dialogue with the President on some of these issues that affected the party in the 2020 election and likely to affect it in 2024. Failure to do that may be seen as a weakness on your part.



It may also be seen that when you become President, you are also going to give the party to chiefs and a few powerful individuals.



In summary H.E. Dr. Bawumia, Hon. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Hon. Dan Botwe must have a look at the final list and ensure that every MP's nominee has been recommended for appointment. The rest of the members of the National Vetting Committee have nothing to lose if things go wrong.



I hope that this piece of advice will be taken in good faith.