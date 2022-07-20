Long story short

Opinions of Wednesday, 20 July 2022
Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi
Politicians, now beware!
Not of dogs, but your lies.
They are leeches and ticks
Sucking our blood in pain
And sinking the state in vain
Politicians, now beware!
Not of mobs, but your inertia.
It is like a toothless dog
That also sleeps on a job
And thinks of biting a thief
Politicians, now beware!
Not of dreams, but your promises.
They are hyenas trying to fast
In the next minute eating their own
And later blame the sleeping lion
Politicians, now beware!
Not of ranks, but your greed.
If it was a good economic failure
Management now on dialysis
Keep saying the state is healthy