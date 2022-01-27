Libya’s economy under Gaddafi was better than that of Europe and America

Opinions of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Society calls an idle hand a lazy person but when you work very hard, all eyes will be on you because of jealousy, fear, and hate. That’s Gaddafi’s story. Before Gaddafi was killed he had turned Libya into one of the wealthiest countries in the world.



“Through political strategy, they keep us hungry and when you gonna get some food, your brother got to be your enemy,” Bob Marley sings ‘Ambush In The Night.’



The American government under NATO operation in 2011, helped to overthrow Muammar Qaddafi but left the country deeply unstable. It is worth asking why such a country in Africa that citizens lacked nothing had to be in such destruction?



Gaddafi’s prophecy before death



In anguish and desperation, Gaddafi said “I will not go into exile to any foreign country. I was born here in Libya and I will die here. This country was a dessert, and I turned it into a forest, where everything can grow.”



“No one loves this land more than its citizens. If Europe and America tell you that they love you, be careful. They love the wealth of your land. The oil and not the people.”



“They are helping you to fight against me but it will be wise for you to fight against them because they are fighting against your future and progress. My message to you the people of Libya is, they are helping you to kill me but you will pay the price because you will suffer.”



“My message to you America and Europe is you will kill me, but be ready to fight a never-ending TERRORISM. Before you realise your ignorance, terrorists will be hitting you at your doorstep.”



Power and greed push world leaders to do evil things they call policies. Even though one may accomplish the task, the latter results could be more than what you had bargained for.



Europe and America have spent millions in fighting terrorism just as Gaddafi had predicted and it will continue without ceasing. Above all, Libyans are suffering without any remedy or hope.



A glance at the ‘paradise’ Libya before Gaddafi’s assassination



1. There is no electricity bill in Libya, electricity is free for all its citizens.



2. There is no interest on loans, banks in Libya are state-owned and loans given to all its citizens are at a 0% interest by law.



3. Home is considered a human right in Libya. Gaddafi vowed that his parents would not get a house until everyone in Libya had a

home.



4. All newlyweds in Libya receive 60,000 Dinars (US$50,000) from the government to buy their first apartment.



5. Education and medical treatments are free in Libya. Before Gaddafi, only 25% of Libyans were literates. Today, the figure stands at 83%.



6. Libyans took up farming as a career, they received farmland, a farming house, equipment, seeds, and livestock to kick-start their farms – all for free.



7. If Libyans cannot find the education or medical facilities they needed in Libya, the government-funded them to go abroad for it.



8. In Gaddafi’s Libya, if a Libyan buys a car, the government subsidised 50% of the price.



9. The price of petrol in Libya is $0. 14 per litre.



10. Libya has no external debt and its reserves amounts to $150 billion – now frozen globally.



11. If a Libyan is unable to get employment after graduation, the state would pay the average salary of the profession as if he or she is employed until employment is found.



12. A portion of the Libyan oil sale is credited directly to the bank accounts of all Libyan citizens.



13. A mother who gave birth to a child under Gaddafi receives US $5,000 as child benefit upfront.



14. 40 loaves of bread in Libya costs $ 0.15



15. 25% of Libyans have a university degree



16. Gaddafi carried out the world’s largest irrigation project, known as the Great Man-Made River Project, to make water readily available throughout the desert country.



17. Afriqiyah Airways, a Libyan airline was one of the cheapest flights in the world. Less than 400 Euros could take Africans to their respective countries and back to Europe. Now the West is making a lot of profit with expensive tickets over more than 1000 Euros to African destinations.



If the achievement of this African leader is underestimated or if he is called ‘Dictator,’ then I wonder what type of leadership the Democrats have? Gaddafi did what Obama, George W. Bush, and Tony Blair couldn’t do in their entire lives as politicians.



Africa’s bitter experience has made them tougher than any continent in the world. They have survived slavery, colonial aggression, racism, discrimination, Apartheid, Lassa fever, Aids, and Ebola. What is next? Let Europe and America bring them.



Shockingly, despite all the bitter experiences and unpleasant situations Africa has passed through, the continent registers the lowest rate of suicide among the rest of the continents in the world. Is it not amazing? There is a lot the world could learn from Africa.