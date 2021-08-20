Leveraging trends as a brand: The case of Oswald's 'Our Day' letter

Opinions of Friday, 20 August 2021
Columnist: Francis Yaw Gidiga
Being smart enough to analyze social marketing statistics and facts to better position your brand either as a market leader or a pacesetter in your industry is always a good thing but do these stats always get you the right results? Or you believe that should be a question for the gods? That’s just by the way though.
Over the past years, many brands have been able to position themselves as market leaders and seen their market shares skyrocket by monitoring, listening and tapping into online conversations or what some experts will term as social media trends. Someone may ask if these trends were industry focused? It will amaze you to know that, majority of these social media trends are not even in any way focused on any particular industry but are highly result oriented.
While this strategy is gradually becoming a global thing, some brands still find it difficult to leverage on these trends fearing backlash from community members should it backfire, but truth be told, this strategy is not always 100% guaranteed, as it is a risk that only the bold are able to take. Just like Helen Keller stated in The Open Door, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.”
In the past week, there came a daring opportunity for brands in Ghana to have leveraged on a notable trend I will be shedding light on pretty soon to create brand awareness, and position their brands as a people centered brand, but guess what? Only a handful were bold enough to make the move.
Oswald happens to be a primary four (4) pupil who wrote a detailed letter to her mother listing all the various stuff he will be needing for his “Our Day”, oh, and by the way he requested a cake for his favorite teacher. Mrs. Appiah ????. The mum, finding the details of the letter interesting and compelling but funny at the same time, decided to share this letter with her co-worker, (@SmylyThe3rd).
Our Day instructions that my colleague’s son gave to her. The emotional blackmail at the end ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VrEuUeQYAW— Gambit ♠️???? (@SmylyThe3rd) July 29, 2021