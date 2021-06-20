Letter to the President

Opinions of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Columnist: Kaakyire Caleb

Good afternoon, Mr President!

How are you in your exclusive residence?

I have long remained in a painful silence

But now I can't be anymore indifferent



I know you would want to know my identity

Don't worry, just call me Mr/Ms Concerned Ghanaian

This long letter contains all my sincerity

And I hope that my conscience would be my guardian



No one doubts that you're making efforts

That's true -- it's even sung by the parrots

But the big question: are your efforts enough?

Many responses say things are getting tough

While others whine that everything is totally rough



Hmmm! Well, are you really........aware

Of all the happenings that all eyes stare at?

Guns walking in streets like men

Prices speeding like Mercedes-Benz

Unemployment already high on flight

Yet galamsey is what you want to fight



What should galamseyers do if there's no job?

These are muscular men to make cities hot!

No job, no galamsey: this's a good reason to rob

I'm sorry, you need an immediate decision if not

This nation will fall and run helplessly to a nought



If I may permit me to make a suggestion

If you may, call it the greatest contribution

I don't mean to say our parliamentarians are not worth it

It's no opposite for the ministers -- they are all worth it

But....isn't it too much......or you see it as very normal?

Tell you the truth.................for us, it is very very abnormal!

What are we talking about here -- I mean their salaries

These and many more have become great worries

Come to think of it -- how much fuel do they use a day?

This brings the cars they use to light -- those V8

Not to talk of electricity and other allowances......eeiii!



The above is nothing but only enlightenment

I never said you never knew but in fact when

Will, you put pieces together for amendments?

I advise: don't wait for the painful sentiments

For it may come not as sheep but a hungry beast

Attacking, biting, squeezing and killing for feasts

Just as it has already started in the cities' streets

And all may come down -- from the highest to the least



We live on riches but we are totally wretched

No doubt -- all our leaders are entirely wicked

Useless education has made the nation naked

Go to schools -- only chewing and pouring

No practicality -- making learning boring

Come out of school -- with nothing scoring

Don't we deserve to be called black monkeys

If we have all the golden doors but useless keys?



In fact, our country needs divine intervention

But who is ready to make this an intention

Those to pray for Ghana are all in church-markets

Selling, buying and making gains into their pockets

Hmmm! Oluwa have mercy!

Everything is turning too risky!

All the answers remain tricky!

I need a pause; I need a little coffee!

Don't forget to add some more perfumes!

For the situation is giving me more fumes!



Okay, I'm back to you, Mr President!

I'm very sorry; my throat was parched

Just a little coffee for another good start

And some perfumes to drive away from the scent



Hmmm.....how I wish I could say more

But already losing strength and ink

Anyway, I wish this little would stand for all

And you will really have a think

.......................................about it

But until then, God help our Country!

..................................Yours sincerely!

(Mr/Ms Concerned Ghanaian)