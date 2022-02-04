Let’s reach out to grassroots members to avoid apathy- Asabee advises govt appointees

Opinions of Friday, 4 February 2022

Columnist: ghanaguardian.com

Leading aspirant for the National Chairmanship position for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng has reiterated the need for the gap created between the party’s grassroots members and government appointees to be bridged.



He feared that the current despondency among the party’s grassroots members could affect the fortunes of the party in the 2024 General elections if not addressed quickly.



Speaking on Accra based Oman FM on Thursday, Mr. Asamoah Boateng who has been well known for his passionate calls for better treatment for their grassroots members could not, not repeat the call.



“The people are angry, they say when they call the people in top positions they don’t pick up. They say they haven’t benefited from the NPP since the party came to power and that even NDC members are benefiting more than them. Even simple posting NPP members say they don’t get but members of the NDC find a way of getting their postings done.



With his huge knowledge about grassroots organization, coupled with his passionate and selfless zeal to give them a voice, he insisted that prioritizing the needs of the grassroots is key in their quest to break the eight come 2024 elections.



With the gap created, he noted, it is imperative that he who understands the grassroot be made National Chairmn in order to get them back of track to push the party’s agenda to break the eight.



“You need to bridge the gap quickly because if we don’t bridge that gap and the members of the party get angered they won’t join us when we need them so that’s the message I’m sending across, he noted passionately.



Asamoah Boateng indicated that the NDC will be coming to the 2024 election like a dreaded lion and therefore there is the need to bring in someone who is sharp to get the opposition aware of the fact that there is someone to meet them.



His views on Oman Fm on Thursday, February 4, 2022, are the same he reiterates everywhere showing his desire and ability to bridge that gap.



He noted on Kumasi based Wontumi FM on November 12, 2021 that “We need to unite, we need to talk among ourselves and straighten up things, then take care of our members who are suffering.”



“Ministers should listen to me well, please do well and reach out. Pick a phone and call someone down there. Let’s deliberately reach out cos when we are going to war and the fighters are hungry, they won’t go, then what happens to us.”



