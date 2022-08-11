Leg of man shot by Akropong Banmuhenes gang amputated, a test case for the IGP

Opinions of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Columnist: Maxwell Okamafo Addo

The youths of Akuapem Akropong are crying for justice ever since the gunshot incident happened to this innocent boy, No arrest has been made yet and no one is above the law in Ghana here..So the youths of Akropong are pleading to the police to grab the perpetrators and face the music.



Okuapeman remains one of the most peaceful and habitable towns in Ghana. A place where custodians of morals are trained. In the Akan tradition when a king or queen's drum is seized it signifies a declaration of war, in an Akan land.” All Bamuhenes in the Akan tradition have no locus on the ban on noise-making They have no such powers.



The "addaebutuw" is a launch preceding the Akwapim Odwira festival, thus a ban on noise-making. It is the preservative cultural role of the Akyeamehene and the Adum hene. They don't use guns. It is forbidden, even with that, there's a two-week grace period is given to families to organize funerals of their departed members before.



The Akropong town is in grief over a thuggery incident where a young decent man by name Kwabena Boafo's leg, was amputated on Tuesday, August 9, at the St Joseph's Hospital in Koforidua due to the injury he sustained from the gunshots at the Okuapehemeas palace by the Banmuhene gang.



This we see as a criminal offence. Mr. IGP we have not heard of your noble voice on the Okuapeman shooting incident. You remain one of the best and finest IGPs across Africa. And the last hope for the common man in Ghana. So far so good exemplary by all standards. At least there's hope in Ghana when you are in charge as the IGP. I sleep Peacefully once you are in charge.



People can disagree with me but I know your worth when it comes to intelligence and surveillance. You stand tall. For some days now Your voice is missing in issues like IGP orders thorough investigations into an alleged shooting incident in Okuapeman by the Banmuhene group, like the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Akuffo Akuffo Danpare, has ordered the Eastern Regional Police Commander to carry out investigations and also arrest culprits.



Justice must be served. You remain one of the best and continue with your good work. At least there's hope in Ghana when you are in charge.



Your voice is missng in Okuapeman. Last week the disrespect in Okuapeman got to its peak when a sub-chief the Bamuhene of Akropong, Nana Afari Bampoe, leading an assault on the respected Okuapehemea Palace. Shooting and wounding a young man with bullets in his leg.



The Bamuhene who has no locus in the ban on noise making the traditional sector of Ghana entered the Okuapehemeas palace with some armed thugs and ordered them to fire warning shots to disperse a family gathering observing the 40 days of the death of the family head, Barima Asante Amiri.



A situation where his thugs shot at the grandson of the Queen Mother, Kwabena Boafo, who had confronted them. This incident happened on Saturday, August 6, 2022.



The grandson of the Okaupehema due to the several bullets that entered the leg has been amputated. He happens to be a diabetic patient. I am relaibly informed or it is alleged that some of your men watched helplessly, while Bamuhene and the young guy he ordered to shoot went back to Bamuhene’s house.



No arrest I understand has been made. They are free walking in town with impunity. The Bamuhenehe has also not returned the Drums that he and the thugs entered the Palace of the Okuapehemea to seize at gunpoint, We need Peace in Okuapeman.