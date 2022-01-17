Lecturers never read bachelor of penury

Opinions of Monday, 17 January 2022

Columnist: Stephen Bernard Donkor

It is rather unfortunate that innocent students would have to suffer as a result of dishonesty on the part of the government.



We live in a society where people who practise evil are rather held in high esteem yet expect a certain miracle to change the affairs of our nation. When last did you see a rural teacher? The truth is many of these industrious teachers who had impacted lives over the years can only boast of a rickety bicycle.



It is worthy of note that when they are adjudged the Overall Best Teacher in their Circuit or District, the best the nation can do is gift them a fridge, cutlass, bicycle, sewing machine just to mention but a few.



The shoes of these teachers to a large extent indicate that times are hard. Has it occurred to the leaders to change the narrative? Some politicians only get into politics with the sole aim of engaging in malfeasance and enriching themselves at the expense of the citizenry.



No wonder, some politicians never end well. The records are there to expose hence wouldn’t delve into it for the purposes of telling a hard truth.



Nonetheless, the new crop of politicians do not take a clue from their predecessors. A newly graduated female teacher who gets posted to Kroforfrodo, a village around Assin Akropong will remain in a state of ecstasy by virtue of the name “Kroforfrodo” literally meaning a new town.



However, she will experience never-ending suffering because of bedbugs. These are some of the ordeals a female teacher goes through at Kroforfrodo. What about the other ordeals they face aside from Kroforfrodo? Ask yourself if she were your child as a President, Minister of State, Member of Parliament, Head of Public Affairs at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) would you have allowed her to go through such hardships or the usual protocol will be implored by way of a panacea? We all claim to be Christians and Muslims but our lives don’t please God. The earlier we behave as genuine people the better for all of us.



The lecturer never read bachelor of penury in hardship management. Please, get it. An ant that sits on top of an anthill soon forgets it is on the ground.



Position brings out the true colours of a man. Watch them before power and after power, there you will understand that a man’s heart is full of deceit. Is it the first time, UTAG have gone on strike? You don’t create an impression as though there wasn’t warning signs. Public relations professionals shape an organization's image.



They build the brand, spread the organization's message and minimize the effect of negative publicity. I must be quick to hint that some of our PR Practitioners lack this ability.



This brings me to the comment made by the Head of Public Affairs at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Mr. Earl Ankrah which indicated that “lecturers can not negotiate while they are on strike so they must call off the strike before they can engage. That is what the Labour Commission will recommend per the law. If the employee is not happy with anything, the best thing is to resign” he added. It is sad for such a comment to come from a man of his calibre. Besides, in times like this, being decorum with your comment will go a long way to help issues.



Lectures deserve better and I side with the Secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG UTAG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo saying the deceitful and cunning strategies of the government in dealing with conditions of services of lecturers motivated the strike action by the university teachers. It is without a doubt that the lecturers haven’t been treated fairly. They deserve better like the politicians so that, it doesn’t create the impression that our hard-working lecturers read bachelor of penury in hardship management.



I’m therefore by this piece appealing to the government to do the needful. If your children are abroad and you don’t feel what we are feeling, please, we are here and desire to complete our semester.