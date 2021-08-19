Opinions of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Columnist: Yidana Waterz

My heart is choked and sored



From deadly wounds and made my hope



Past,



No more light in my dark



Life's infirmities took much of my coins



And the miseries became a mystery



Never thought one was cut from



A different cloth...



The weight of the pain is heavy



And has burdened the soul



Nobody hears the cries at night, at dawn







Abraham Lincoln



Mark Twain, even Ernest Hemingway



Who are far from my color bear me



Witness



They, only, can comprehend the hurts



They led the way...







What do I do



End myself or cry out loud



Maybe laugh out loud and watch till it fades



Lost many, failed yet no mark to show



Some ask for favors, they don't know the pain







Am I not far from the still



Deserted room



Where Hannah spent 40 nights alone



Lasting grey with hurts.