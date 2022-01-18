You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2022 01 18Article 1447651

Columnist: Tamimu Issah

Kwesi Pratt and the Bawumia phobia

Kwesi Pratt Junior is the Managing Editor at The Insight newspaper

Imagine this laughable scenario......

Kotoko and Hearts have a crucial league match, and then Hearts of Oak's Chief Supporter publicly elects himself to advise Kotoko on what they should do to win the crucial match.

In this strange move, the Chief Hearts of Oak supporter publicly attacks and advices Kotoko's playmaker, top scorer and best player not to feature in the crucial match because if he does, Kotoko will lose the match to Hearts.

Funny, isn't it?

Ladies and gentlemen, this is exactly what arch critic of the NPP, Kwesi Pratt, has been doing. Mr Pratt, the man whose love for the NPP's main opponent is deeper than Juliet's affection for Romeo, has been the one hopping from one radio station to the other "advising" Dr Mahamudu Bawumia not to contest to lead the NPP as flagbearer, because if he does, the NPP's opponent, which Mr Pratt dearly loves, will win.

If Mr Pratt is politically astute and he has any advice to offer, he should take his advice to his GREEN, RED, WHITE and BLACK team.

DMB is the playmaker, top scorer, and best player in his team.

Only God can stop him!!!!

