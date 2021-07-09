Krobo water crises

Opinions of Friday, 9 July 2021

Columnist: Tetteh Akunnor

Odumase-Krobo and Somanya lie just a few Kilometres away from the Volta River and for that matter, the Kpong Water Treatment plant (GWCL). This River can be drunk even without treatment just as people of old did, but the taps we have relied on since the inception of treated water in Ghana hardly flows in these Krobo towns.



The irony of this whole charade is that the pipeline that carries water to parts of Accra, Tema, and the towns within the Eastern Region passes through Kroboland. But while places afar get their taps flowing "uninterrupted" and have their storage tanks full, households in Kroboland do not have a drop of water and this has been the norm since time immemorial. Even Kpong, the town that houses the treatment plant, hardly gets the water flowing in its pipes.



The taps and showers in households have become museum artifacts that future generations would come to admire because of their rusty and dusty nature by the time they are old enough.



The problem is definitely not the water because there is so much of it at the Kpong intake point. It probably would be a problem of treatment and the further distribution of the water.



Weekends are for weddings, baby christenings, graduations, parties, and funerals in Krobo land. They are also the time of the week that people do their cooking and laundry. These are times that residents need water most, but this is when the Ghana Water Company's pipes sleep the most.



While water only flows and stops on unannounced days at wicked wee hours of the night when everyone is asleep, some residents within touching distances of these same towns never get the joy of water running through their taps for months unending. Residents who have been "blessed" with water in the middle of the night have to stay awake all night just to get a few drops of water.



Like the biblical manna, the lazy who stay in bed would miss out on getting the holy Ghana Water. Just that in this case, the weak, vulnerable, and elderly who do not have anyone caring for them will not be able to get water during this time of night.



Some years ago, some parts of Krobo land had water flowing by the clock. Today, such communities hardly see water in their homes. Like enumerated earlier, most of these communities have seen zero water for months.



Residents have had cause to complain several times about this predicament but the situation still persists and complaints fall on deaf ears disrespectfully and annoyingly.



Numerous deadlines were promised but no remedy had been found to the problem.



Kroboland should be enjoying 24/7 tap water. She, however, relies on boreholes and polluted water bodies for the water needs when indeed, the pipelines that serve "more important" communities run through Kroboland!!!



This is the time for Kroboland to be viciously angry and demand that this all essential yet, the basic necessity is afforded to them ASAP!!!







