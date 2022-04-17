Kojo Bonsu’s 'Reboot' slogan catches attention in NDC

Opinions of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Columnist: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

It’s no secret that Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu is one of the forces to reckon with in the NDC party when it comes to marketing, strategy and leadership.



As part of activities towards his bid to become the flagbearer of the largest opposition party in Ghana, Hon Kojo Bonsu has adopted the reboot slogan with a social media campaign to educate the grassroots. The #kojob3ba is focused on re-organization from the branch level of the party where the slogan has been used in various forms i.e reboot for accountability, reboot for better communities, reboot for Re-organization etc .



Kojo Bonsu's reboot agenda has been admired by both party and non-party folks as the agenda seeks to give power to the branches to decide on the fortunes of the NDC.



On Saturday 16th April 2022 Ghanaweb published an article by Anthony Obeng Afrane did an article titled “ Reboot Mahama for 2024” which sort to promote the Mahama agenda for 2024 even though the former President has not yet announced officially if he will be contesting for the Flagbearer position.



Anthony may have just chosen the reboot title but political analysts believe Hon Kojo Bonsu who mooted the idea of reboot and is using it for his Re-organization campaign may respond to the article.



What is important is that the NDC needs a reboot and Hon Kojo Bonsu is leading that Campaign