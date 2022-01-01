King Tackie Adama Latse II new year message to Ga State

Opinions of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Columnist: Patrick Sackey

As we take our final steps into the New Year, I pray to Okplejen Mawn, the Ofe AtaaNaa Nyomor, to grant all of us divine peace and joy, configured to uplift our status from a situation of disorderliness to stability in the GaDangme State.



A GaDangme State devoid of acrimony but rather clad in economic empowerment of the youth who have been thoroughly bred, not only in sound education, but also in GaDangme cultural values. Together with the Dzase, we urge the youth to stay out of harm's way. They should avoid the canning predators in our society who would lure them with money to indulge in vicious practices that turn out to be injurious to their health.



My feed from komiamli is to reassure all of us that whatever has bedeviled the GaDangme State in the past couple of years is just a passing wind, and the dust that it excited into our atmosphere shall settle soon. GAMEI/DANGMELI, let us all be calm, for Patience has always been crowned with Sweet Victory!



We should emphasize at this juncture, the enemies we need to fight and conquer: Naxcent poverty and as presently experienced, ignorance that has emerged in the recent past amongst the youth, due to the systemic failure of leadership in addressing the need for active resourcing of education in all its facets.



Ghana and Ghanaians look up to the GaDangme for leadership in the building and strengthening of its polity, thus we the GaDangme must measure up to expectations, wielding the steadfast sword of our indefatigable spirit of resilience m fighting the canker, while maintaining our friendship, tolerance and welcoming of strangers, for others to commend and emulate. As a nation, these virtues at the heart of the GaDangme cultural experience are what is required to arrive at the congruence of One Ghana, One People and One Destiny.



Mary we all, Fathers, Mothers, Children, Grandparents. Grandchildren, Brothers: Sisters and those vet to be bor, be blessed with long life fully filled with peace and tranquility, HAPPY NEW YEAR!!