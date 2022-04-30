Ketu South: Victims of tidal wave disaster to get temporal, permanent accommodation

Opinions of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Columnist: Albert Gooddays

The Ketu South Assembly of the Volta region has liaised with the Red Cross International in the country to build fifty temporal structures for vulnerable residents.



The structures will be reserved and be given to residents that may be displaced should the waves hit the communities in the future.



According to the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Maxwell Lukudor, he swiftly lobbied for the temporal solution when he realised that it is needed to ease accommodation challenges.



The structures are designed to be a concrete foundation with a tent to cover it from widow level to a roofing stage.



MCE Lukudor noted that "We (Ketu South Assembly) are to do the skeletal works, they (Red Cross International) are bringing the tent, they promised to give us fifty of that". He said on Thursday, April 28 when he visited the site at Agavedzi.



According to the MCE, the accommodation is just to serve as a temporal remedy while they speed up works on some 15-unit permanent housing project situated on an island about 6 kilometres away from the sea.



When asked about the level of work at the resettlement site, he noted that, the contractor is now "extending water to the island and electricity and the contractor will start moulding the blocks in next week, according to the one in charge of the blocks, he said they're going to mould 1,000 a day".



Kingsley Oduro, the Municipal Engineer mentioned that his outfit has studied the island "very well and we know the type of soil is there" hence the contractor is advised to establish the right foundation in order not to affect the facilities when completed.



The 15-unit apartment is sponsored by Ghana Gas Authority, the MCE appealed to other state and private entities to support, by building more for the victims.



Between July last year and March this year, more than 4,000 residents have been hit hard by the waves in Keta, Anloga and Ketu South.



The situation has since affected lives in diverse ways, education, farming and fishing are not spared. In Anloga, some affected islands are gradually becoming ghost towns as inhabitants started migrating.



In Keta, beaches and resort centres have been washed away by the seawater causing a huge financial loss to the owners.