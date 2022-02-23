Ken Ofori-Atta should stop threatening the lives of Ghanaians over the E-Levy

Opinions of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

In any good government, once the people are not interested in the proposal of electronic taxation that should serve as a warning to the government because the NPP government hasn’t created a single job for them after five years in power to force the payment of E-Levy on them.



This is what the Finance Minister doesn’t want to accept or understand. Since the controversy over the rejection of the E-Levy started, Ken Ofori-Atta has designed every unfair and corruptible means to let Parliament pass the bill but none has been successful.



It seems to Ken Ofori-Atta the best way to force the E-Levy down the throat of the common Ghanaians is to threaten them. The Finance Minister is now coming out with several lies that if the E-Levy is not accepted by Ghanaians, they will face hardships, this and that, which none makes sense.



The Finance Minister plays an important role in creating employment towards development. Thus, considering Ghana’s current political and economic disasters, we need to admit that Ken Ofori-Atta is not qualified for that post. He was appointed by the president because they are related.



Under Ken Ofori-Atta, many banking institutions collapsed in Ghana, affecting local businesses and the economy. The fact we can’t ignore is that after the collapse of the banking institutions, it discouraged investments because many local and foreign investors saw Ghana as a non-friendly business country.



The daily British newspaper emerging markets, established by the IMF and the World Bank, annually awards the top five finance ministers and five central bank governors for their contribution. I couldn’t find anyone winning such an award in Africa or Ghana.



In many of my articles, I indicated that nepotism is not good for any government, the fact that when a relative is not performing well on duty, the president may find it hard to change to avoid embarrassment. That is the case with Ken Ofori-Atta. He is not doing well, yet Akufo Addo still kept him.



What will Ghanaians think about Nana Akufo Addo appointing his relative as the Finance Minister? He did that to avoid his corruptible deals from being exposed. The president is so cunning that he has even appointed journalists to support his bad government.



I will, therefore, ask the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to accept the blame together with the NPP government for ruining the country politically and economically, to stop threatening Ghanaians with warnings which he knows very well are all lies.