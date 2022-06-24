Ken Ofori-Atta is a problem I warned the NPP about, but no one listened

Opinions of Friday, 24 June 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

I warned the NPP government that if Ken Ofori-Atta kept his position as finance minister, Ghana would become bankrupt, financial institutions would struggle to support the doomed economy, and the high unemployment rate would rise significantly but the tribal bigots always attack me when I write.



Psychologists and psychiatrists frequently identify a person's house as the root of their problems. Since Akufo Addo is corrupt, it is likely that all the family members he has nominated to his cabinet also carry the gene for corruption.



Before continuing with this post, I should clarify to Ghanaians why, despite the fact that I am not a political analyst, it is obvious that the current ruling party has nothing better to give the country's poor and suffering citizens.



My father passed away unexpectedly when I was just 19 years old and enrolled in secondary school, therefore I am a man who has gone through a lot. I hawked bread, cakes, eggs, and bananas on the streets of Accra as the older son.



I simultaneously worked as a freelance journalist for the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, The Ghanaian Times, and the Weekly Spectator while operating taxis and tro-tros in Accra and at Cape Coast Kotokuraba Station. I received very high compensation from Daily Graphic, which led me to believe that if you are a talented writer in Ghana, you'll never go hungry.



Joel Savage won't likely be recognized by any drivers at the Cape Coast station today, but the veteran drivers will be able to tell you who Ato Savage was. While I was in Ghana, I took a few courses at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where Mr. David Newton served as my professor.



Before making it to Europe thirty years ago, I stayed in Nigeria, Guinea, the Gambia, and Sierra Leone when I was traveling outside of Ghana. So when will Ghana be a better country to take care of the impoverished people? It troubles me to understand that the misery that drove me to leave Ghana many years ago still continues.



Imagine that the clever, dishonest president, Nana Akufo Addo, has provided jobs to the journalists who are supposed to contribute to the development of a better nation because he doesn't want to be revealed. The journalists who accepted political positions from the president have damaged Ghanaian journalism's reputation.



Because Akufo Addo believes Captain Smart poses a threat to exposing his unstoppable corruption, he had him detained. Although corruption has always been in Ghana and has been a problem, it has never been as bad as it is now under the NPP administration.



In an article titled "Take The Blame Akufo Addo, The Establishment Of Family Government Has Destroyed Ghana," I questioned the Ghanaian president about how he anticipated Ghana would turn out after assigning members of his family to oversee the key positions that support a nation.



Akufo Addo nominated his relative Ken Ofori-Atta as the finance minister because he didn't want his shady business dealings to be made public. In order to undermine the judicial system and prevent anyone connected to corruption in his administration from facing charges, he also chose Gloria Akuffo, a different relative, as Chief Justice.



Following Gloria Akufo, the president named Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as the next corrupt Chief Justice, who continued Gloria Akufo's ineptitude and corruption. One of the reasons Akufo Addo retains figures like Anin-Yeboah, Eugene Arhin, Charles Bissiw, Paul Adom-Otchere, and many others involved in corruption in his cabinet is that he is the kind of leader that prefers an easy life and is against investigations. Such folks actually have very little success in politics as a leader.



In addition to the pervasive corruption that now permeates the NPP government's administration, Ken Ofori-Atta's as Finance Minister has had a highly negative effect on Ghana's economy. Why Ghanaians continue to accept this scoundrel as your Finance Minister, to the point that he has the courage to impose E-Levy on you, is a question I have yet to find an explanation to. Who is so stupid as to have to deal with someone else's mess?



How is it possible that Ghana has such a large debt load, yet the Finance Minister is unable to even explain to Ghanaians how the funds were spent? If the government has stolen more money than they can make from this pointless taxation, what use does E-Levy even serve in Ghana?



The nation will be in the same situation as a car with a flat tire until Ken Ofori-Atta resigns as finance minister. I believe the harm has already been done, therefore, Ghana is permanently damaged.