Kaaka’s blood is on Akufo-Addo and Ghana’s oppressed system - Economic Fighters League

Opinions of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Columnist: Sandra Esinam Afenu

A Member of the economic fighters league and co-convener of the FixTheCountry campaign, Hardi Yakubu, has described the killing of a member of the economic fighters league and fix the country campaign, Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Kaaka, as cruel.



The 40-year-old social media activist died after an attack at his home by an angry mob at Ejura on Saturday, June 26 for highlighting developmental problems in his community.



At a joint press conference by the Economic fighters league and FixTheCountry, convenor of the group, Hardi Yakubu described the development as cruel and unacceptable.



“If you think that killing someone is going to kill the drive and the patriotism of the Ghanaian youth then you are mistaken. Kaaka was a citizen of what a fixed country should have. A country should have citizens who are not afraid to talk about their country, to talk about their problems, a fixed country should be a country where the citizens are not afraid that something might happen to them if they dare speak truth to power.



“It is sad but we are not derailed,” he said.



Hardi Yakubu has also questioned Ghana’s democracy following recent happenings.



“We are being ruled by a dictatorship which is led by someone who has been touted as a human rights activist yet citizens can't demonstrate in their own country.



"Kaaka’s blood is on Akufo-Addo, his blood is on parliament, it's on the judiciary and the system that has continued to suppress the people," he cried.



The Economic fighters league has also alleged that Kaaka in one of his videos mentioned how he had received a threat from the MCE of Sekyeredumase who allegedly said his activities were making the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) unpopular a development the police should have to take seriously.



“This is indicative of where we stand as a nation that a citizen cannot only be denied their constitutional right to demand better for their nation but be attacked and murdered for it “ This is where we are as a nation. Are we still a country that is worth its citizens? Do we have a president? Do we have a parliament and judiciary? Do we still pretend to have a democracy when citizens are not allowed to voice out their frustrations, citizens are not allowed to express their political opinions, citizens are not allowed to demonstrate without being threatened and killed,” he asked.



The convenor of the groups says they will officially engage the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the matter.



Until his death, Kaaka was a member of the Economic Fighters League who joined the #FixTheCountry social media campaign, putting out pictures of stalled projects in Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti Region.



He has since been buried following Islamic principles. He left behind six children and a wife.